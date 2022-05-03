I was nearly 50 when my first child was born (and second and third: identical triplets). The boys have always outnumbered me, but I have always outsmarted them, until they turned 17 this year.
It started when they confronted me with John Locke’s social contract, arguing my parental authority was contingent upon their voluntary consent. It got worse when they threatened outright anarchy, citing Henry David Thoreau. I then knew someone was arming my kids.
It was their English teacher, who according to my sons, eats political philosophy for breakfast, cajoles students into employing critical thinking, and unabashedly displays delight when they respond with compelling composition papers. Here is this stranger inspiring my kids in ways I never could.
I am grateful for this teacher: a master of pedagogy gifting my sons with tools to help navigate what may be turbulent and murky waters in life, especially in our divided society that’s hesitant to face rising, existential challenges. This teacher reminds me of others I have entrusted my kids to, from very early on when they learned to read and grasp mathematical concepts. In fundamental ways teachers have helped prepare my sons to take on the world.
Some years ago, I directed student teaching programs at two universities in Philadelphia. I oversaw the placement and supervision of thousands of “novice teachers.” Most were assigned to city schools. My responsibilities brought me into numerous classrooms, some in impoverished and struggling neighborhoods. They required me to interact with many seasoned, “cooperating teachers.” This experience made me wonder whether there is nothing more tremendous than a good teacher, and nothing more tragic than a bad one.
Fortunately, I rarely encountered a bad teacher; my own kids have never had one. Teachers are overwhelmingly professional, dedicated, and skilled. They have to be. The learning and social development that goes on in classrooms is nearly miraculous, especially considering the external pressures that bear upon them.
Classrooms are targets for what ails Americans as a pluralistic people. Consider the competing societal values that find their ways into schools. In some states, a teacher can be legally restrained from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity, even while being asked by a student why a classmate has two moms or two dads.
Increasingly, state governments have been banning certain books from K-12 classrooms.
Many states and ideologically driven school boards have outlawed the teaching of “critical race theory” in schools. Yet, legislators and board members would be hard pressed to identify any classroom in which it has been taught, or explain exactly what it is.
Even well intended impositions on classroom learning environments can burden curriculum and instruction. Take a look at California’s extensive K-12 content standards. It will feel like a lifetime to work through them. Then there’s a plethora of reporting requirements placed on teachers, documenting minutia of student issues, and endless mandatory testing of student achievement.
Add to this, the need for teachers to adapt instruction for students having special needs, with best practices that also advance the learning of all the students in their classrooms (and rightly so).
Now throw what’s happening in some students’ lives outside school into the education mix: divorce, abandonment, homelessness, addictions, loss of parents and siblings — not to mention mass school shootings and a persistent pandemic. At times a teacher can be the most supportive and caring adult in a child’s life, and the classroom, a sanctuary where they experience stability and fairness.
All this, while teachers teach, students learn, and consequently, society mostly moves forward.
Teachers, thank you for all you do, and who you are.