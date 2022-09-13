Wine grape harvest is in full swing now, thanks to the record-breaking heat we all experienced during the start of September. All in all, our vines held up pretty week considering we had daytime temperatures ranging from 115 in Santa Ynez to 103 in Santa Maria.
Usually, a heat wave in our area lasts two to three days, not the 10-plus days we just experienced. Even the promised cool down of last Saturday wasn’t that cool, thanks to the moisture from tropical storm Kay. There was still a heat advisory in place over the weekend. Lets see what the rest of September brings us weatherwise.
The Labor Day holiday, which we recently celebrated, is traditionally the beginning of a split 15-day dove season, which was just downright hot. Our son Clayton came home from Fresno State to help dad get a few doves to cook out on the barbecue over the weekend.
Clayton and I have been hunting on opening day together since he first got his hunting license when he was around 10 or 11 years old. Clayton took to shooting a shotgun right away and honed his skills shooting clay pigeons on the ranch, before moving on to our Vineyard 4-H shotgun project at the Santa Maria Gun Club range.
By the time Clayton reached high school he could always outshoot me, either at the range or in the field shooting dove. Actually, if it were not for Clayton the barbecue would seem pretty empty with the few birds I get every year. This season I did a little better as I tried out a new shotgun I won as part of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau’s Sportsman Calendar annual fundraiser.
Times do change though. I recall when I was just starting to hunt on our ranch near Ballard in the Sana Ynez Valley, my hunting license costs around $4. My 2022 California Hunting license cost $75, that is just the license, no duck stamp or deer tags which are of course extra.
Shotgun shells used to be around $4 for a box of 25, today you need to go out of town to a large outdoor store to find shells for around $10.99 for lead trap shooting shells, $17.99 for steel shot now required for hunting.
When I was younger I used to pick walnuts for my grandfather who would pay round $1.50 per gunny sack full of walnuts to help pay for my shotgun shells. Thank goodness I don’t have to pick walnuts today, it could put an end to my shotgun shooting, clay birds or hunting.
This year we brought home enough birds to enjoy on the BBQ, and we fixed dove breast Jalapeño poppers. I cut the Jalapeños in half, seeded them, placed some cream cheese inside, placed half a dove breast on the cream cheese a little garlic salt and lemon pepper and wrapped them with ½ a piece of bacon. Pretty tasty.
Im going to try and sneak one more afternoon hunt in before harvest really kicks into gear. We will see how I do with my new shotgun by myself, as my backup, Clayton, is back at Fresno State.