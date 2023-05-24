Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Site search
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
Local Events
Lifestyles
E-edition
Buy & Sell
Editorial Cartoon: Choices
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
Today's E-Edition
Santa Ynez Valley News
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Print Edition
54°
Cloudy
9 Days to Rodeo: The Elks Rodeo Parade will be Saturday, June 3
Vote! 10 in the running for Times area Player of the Week
Lompoc Pops receives donation from youngest patron, 11-year-old Grayson Soltero
Ron Colone: Time flies, but you can control the speed
Close
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
editor's pick
Editorial Cartoon: Choices
May 24, 2023
36 min ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
Tags
Opinion
Commentary
Recommended for you
© Copyright 2023
Santa Ynez Valley News
3200 Skyway Drive, Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
BLOX Digital
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
News Alerts
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe