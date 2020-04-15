Editorial Cartoon: 'Corona' virus

OUR VIEW It is necessary to get commerce back on its feet sooner rather than later. As many experts now understand, a deep, long-lasting economic depression could be as deadly, or more so, than the coronavirus. These are difficult times, and our elected leaders need to make some hard choices.
OUR VIEW Where this is headed is anyone’s guess. Experts say the virus infection curve should top out in a couple of weeks, then slowly tumble down the far side, which could take months. Others believe the reprieve, if and when it comes, could just be temporary, with the virus returning late next fall when another winter settles in. So in a time of uncertainty and change, we wait.
OUR VIEW We don't really need to throw big numbers at you, because most North County residents are aware of ag’s importance to the way we live — under attack by a microscopic, aggressive, deadly enemy — but one that can be defeated if everyone agrees to play by very specific rules of engagement, or disengagement in the case of safe distances.
OUR VIEW We remain a work in progress, which you can help move forward by telling us what you want, and when you want it. The common goal is for our efforts to help you get through this crisis, and still be here in that crucial moment when health officials sound the all-clear. With that mission stated, we are putting our fate and our faith in your hands, as subscribers and advertisers supplying the revenue that keeps this vessel afloat. In that sense, you are the ones who help us help you. We are both neighbors and co-workers. Let’s do this together.
OUR VIEW Cities and states not being being able to rely on assistance from the federal government — the entity to which Americans send their tax dollars every year — is disheartening, to say the least, and that is doubly true for the nation’s health-care-delivery network, which according to doctors, nurses and other hospital personnel serving on the front lines is teetering on the verge of collapse.