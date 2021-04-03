Editorial Cartoon: Distancing cure?

Editorial: The Biden administration says it’s not a “crisis” along our southern border. And the president insists he hasn’t sent a signal that if you get here you can stay. Unfortunately, the message being sent is not the same as the one being received.
Editorial: There’s bipartisan agreement that events like the Capitol riots must be vigorously deterred. But if the Justice Department fails to look at cases individually and instead lets itself get swept up in a politicized narrative about a battle for democracy, it will further damage the legitimacy that democracy depends on.
Editorial: Democrats shouldn’t underestimate how united Senate Republicans would be, and how much GOP grass-roots support they’d have, if Democrats break the filibuster in a 50-50 Senate to federalize 50-state election laws, force mandatory unionization on 27 states with right-to-work laws, add two new states to pack the Senate, or pass the Green New Deal.