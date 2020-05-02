Editorial Cartoon: Light

OUR VIEW We're taking this opportunity to thank readers for being there for us. Your support of local, fact-based, nonpartisan news reporting is what makes this newspaper so special. That support tells us what we are doing is important to you, and to our communities.
OUR VIEW It is necessary to get commerce back on its feet sooner rather than later. As many experts now understand, a deep, long-lasting economic depression could be as deadly, or more so, than the coronavirus. These are difficult times, and our elected leaders need to make some hard choices.
OUR VIEW A few days ago we mentioned in this space that everyone should be prepared for a new normal, which has become an overused cliche, but which also is very appropriate given the manner in which local business owners are responding to an existential crisis.