Editorial Cartoon: Patriotism Jul 7, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Opinion Commentary Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Fireworks Jul 4, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: China Jul 6, 2020 Editorial Our View: Keeping paradise unpaved Jun 18, 2020 OUR VIEW: For years, the image others had of California was pretty much summed up in lyrics by singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell: “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot …” Editorial Our View: Taking a stroll on Copenhagen Jun 11, 2020 OUR VIEW Among the keys to surviving a pandemic is distance, as in keeping a safe distance from the next potential COVID-19 carrier.