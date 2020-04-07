OUR VIEW: A system too close to failure

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We spent the weekend much like most Americans, at home behind closed doors trying to stay out of harm’s way.

We began writing this editorial on Sunday, relying on various coronavirus reports from around the world, but focusing on what’s happening here at home.

As the weekend came to an end, we had a growing sense that what we feared most might happen before you had a chance to read these words — the collapse of America’s health-care-delivery system, which is under more stress than ever in this nation’s history.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom summed up the problem late last week when he said states will have to rely on their own resourcefulness, because they won’t be getting much help, if any, from the federal government.

Even when the federal help comes, it’s pathetically inadequate. Officials in states and cities that have received medical supplies from federal agencies say they’re mostly getting old, unusable gear.

The feds shipped 170 ventilators to Los Angeles, and all of them needed repairs. The 6,000 masks sent to Alabama were crumbling with dry rot, which should come as no surprise because the masks had an expiration date of 2010. Oregon received a shipment of masks with faulty straps, subject to breaking.