Our View: An awakening in the Valley

It seems that America is reopening no matter what is happening with COVID-19. It’s a matter of public inertia.
American business owners and consumers are clamoring for a shred of normalcy, but more importantly finding a way to pay bills and buy the basic necessities of life.
Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s edict last week on closing beaches in Orange County sparked outrage by that county’s politicians, while folks up the coast in our little slice of paradise prepared for an onslaught of Southern Californians seeking relief from the heat at local beaches, which the governor’s mandate did not include.
Weeks of lockdowns across the country are provoking mixed results. Some states have reported a slowdown or leveling off in coronavirus cases and fatalities. Others have opted to throw caution — and health experts’ warnings — to the wind and allow businesses and public venues to return to pre-pandemic levels of operation. It’s like watching a chemistry experiment from afar, one in which the end result is unknown.
It’s a test case many residents and business owners in Solvang would love to be a part of. A sizable group demonstrated, peacefully, their displeasure with lockdown rules at Solvang Park last Friday. They insisted on a general reopening of businesses and public facilities throughout the Santa Ynez Valley.
The general theme was red, white and blue, with signs reading “Freedom is Essential” and “Freedom over Fear.” It’s a theme being repeated in many states across the country — and a theme that has been a constant in American life since the nation’s very beginnings. That much was apparent last Friday as motorists passing by honked their horns in support of the movement.
The park demonstration was facilitated by a 4-1 Solvang City Council vote earlier last week to open city parks, and encouraging county officials to leave phased reopening decisions up to local jurisdictions. That, too, seems to be a sentiment sweeping American communities.
The lone dissenting vote came from Karen Waite, who was adamant in her opposition to opening potential gathering spaces for spreading the coronavirus. Waite cast her vote via the internet, while the other council members met as a group.
That also exemplifies the sharp divide between those who want to get the economy going again vs. those who would prefer to see what the downstream costs are — economically and in human misery — if a reopening triggers another wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths.
In fact, there probably is no real right or wrong in this very unusual situation. It seems likely the reopening of America will cause a spike in the coronavirus, but it also will likely save the lives of many who are down to their last few dollars and desperately needing an income.
It also is evident that politicians’ daily press briefings and governors’ pontifications on the rights and wrongs of reopening business and public venues aren’t really addressing the core problem — how to put an end to the spread of a killer disease. Another fact is that the health pros seem to be right about the values of distancing, staying at home, and acting responsibly in the face of a pandemic, the direction of which has yet to be determined.
Just because beaches are open doesn’t necessarily mean people shouldn’t exercise the same precautions they would in other public areas, including safe distancing, which is one way of demonstrating a fundamental concern for the health and safety of others.
But we agree with the City Council’s plea to county officials to let communities make their own choices.
