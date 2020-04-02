Our View: Getting shorted on taxes

Folks into expanding their wealth tend to focus on ROI, which stands for return on investment. If you’re not familiar with the term, trust us, it’s important.
The personal finance website WalletHub pieced together the puzzle of states’ ROI in relation to how much return on investment we get from tax dollars sent to the IRS each year. The results are predictable.
We will cut directly to the chase, because this was an easy one. In WalletHub’s online graphic, you just scroll down to the bottom, where California has the next-to-worst ROI. Only Hawaii receives less of a return than California.
Maybe it’s a function of physical distance in miles from the nation’s capital. Hawaii is about as far away as you can get, and California has a similar distance-separation factor.
The situation is not likely to improve anytime soon. President Trump is involved in full-on verbal combat with several state governors, including California’s Gavin Newsom. Sort of brings back memories of the late President Nixon’s infamous enemies’ list. Apparently, bloated but incredibly fragile egos are easily provoked.
California generally is far down the ROI list, year in and year out, and we bring this issue up now because, well, it’s April and Americans are usually in a tizzy about getting their 1040s and bank accounts ready for the April 15 IRS filing deadline.
Except that’s not happening this year. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Trump administration into a charitable act, pushing the filing deadline into July. Hold the celebration, you still have to pay. The feds aren’t that forgiving.
Here’s where California stands on the ROI hit list: 49th worst overall; 48th worst in federal funding for infrastructure and anti-pollution efforts; 45th worst for total taxes paid per capita; 40th worst in federal support for this state’s economy; 34th worst for public safety funding.
About the only bright spots are 11th best overall in federal dollars coming back to the state for education — which is not surprising, given the massive size of the state’s public education system — and 18th best overall in federal dollars coming back here for health care, likely because California is the nation’s most heavily populated state.
WalletHub dug a little deeper into the data, factoring in statistics from its annual taxpayers’ survey, and came up with the following: Nearly two-thirds of U.S. taxpayers firmly believe they pay too much in taxes, and almost 90 percent are convinced the federal government doesn’t use tax revenues wisely. You can put us in that latter category, the lack of preparation for a global pandemic’s impacts on the U.S. offering a prime example.
The problem is that federal income tax rates do not vary from state to state. The rules are the same whether you live in Alabama or Wyoming. But the ROI waffles like a failed space launch vehicle tumbling back to Earth. For example, the state getting the best return on federal taxes sent to the IRS is New Hampshire, and Hawaii has the worst return on investment. Why? Shouldn’t the rate of return on investment be the same, the only difference being the percentage of the state’s population?
Seems like common sense, but that may be the core problem. We’re not seeing many commonsense solutions to problems coming out of the U.S. Congress or the White House.
Meanwhile, even though the tax filing deadline has been delayed until summer, better get your stuff together, taxes being one of life’s sure things.
