Our View: Helping in a very hard time

A newspaper judges its performance in part on what kind of feedback it receives from readers. Mostly the input we get is encouraging concerning our daily reports on current events.

Mostly, but not always, and that’s OK. We understand folks have different views of the world. What we don’t really understand is the occasional reader telling us the media — that would be us — is sensationalizing the news about the coronavirus, and capitalizing in some way on what is now heading toward a massive-scale tragedy.

Sensational journalism is something one might expect from supermarket tabloids and their screaming headlines. But in fact, all reputable news outlets now acknowledge the ferocity of COVD-19, and seem to be pulling together toward funneling information to the public and finding common solutions to a global crisis.

Here is our story: We are working very hard to get to the truth and report updates and facts about the impacts and reactions to the coronavirus here on the Central Coast with stories, infographics for quick access to the latest developments, and even a Central Coast Restaurant Guide to help you decide which takeout to order up for the family dinner. That guide can be found on our website, santamariatimes.com.