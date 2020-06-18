Our View: Keeping paradise unpaved

For years, the image others had of California was pretty much summed up in lyrics by singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell:
“They paved paradise and put up a parking lot …”
The parking lots were deemed necessary because California movers and shakers early on believed that cars were so vital to the state that they must be fully accommodated.
Cars, roads and parking lots became a necessity because of what came to be known as urban sprawl, as in small cities making themselves bigger through annexation, and in the process turning orange groves and wilderness into endless communities of tract homes.
Something Solvang City Council members decided last week they don’t want to be part of. The council voted 4-1 to approve an ordinance putting annexations on hold for at least the next two decades.
Perhaps the un-unanimous vote was because the council’s hand had been forced by local residents, calling themselves Save Our Solvang, who handed in a petition to put the annexation ban on the ballot.
Such initiatives tend to speed up an elected body’s policy-making process. In this case, once the petition signatures had been validated, the City Council had 10 days to take action, which it did last week.
It’s not a total ban on annexations. Exceptions were written into the ordinance, including allowing annexations of ag land, as long as it remains agricultural, and for schools and city services facilities, as long as the city can demonstrate the ability to pay for such things.
Paying is going to be a problem for most cities. The coronavirus-induced economic slump has strangled Solvang’s usually-reliable revenue sources, and there really is not much in the way of relief in sight. In fact, county health officials are reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases, with North County communities being considered the hot spots.
Council Member Chris Djernaes cast the dissenting vote, saying he didn’t “know enough about the issue at this point and I don’t feel comfortable going forward with this.” That’s what happens when citizen groups back an elected body into a corner. Djernaes said he didn’t want to constrain and restrict future councils, a valid concern with any policy done on the fly.
This all plays into the hands of local residents who would prefer that Solvang stay just the way it is. In fact, some would be happy if the clock could be turned back a few years — or decades.
That’s understandable. Solvang is a very unique American city, and the idea of swarms of tract-home subdivisions blossoming out from the town’s core is the stuff of nightmares for many people.
Still, growth seems inevitable, in large part because this is such a unique place, a place people just naturally want to visit for a while and then stay forever. The annexation ban aims for growth to occur within the city’s current boundaries, a point made by Mayor Ryan Toussaint: “This isn’t a time to be looking to push out … This is a time to be developing from within.”
The “push out” is what California’s previous urban sprawl inclinations were all about. City policy makers needed revenue to pay for expanded city services, so they annexed new land to attract homes and commerce — and their tax dollars.
It was a classic self-fulfilling prophecy — growth needing space, buildings and people needing city services. It just kept getting bigger and bigger, which is the thing Joni Mitchell was referring to.
Maybe this annexation ban, temporary as it may be, will save our paradise.
