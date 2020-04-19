Our View: Keeping the news flowing

This past week our coverage has highlighted the ups and downs of the pandemic. We reported on the outbreak at the federal prison in Lompoc, which with nearly 70 confirmed cases is the most intense in the nation. We also told working folks they may be eligible for financial help paying bills, which is a very big deal for so many families. We continued with our daily updates on local restaurants, bars and other businesses suffering in the shutdown, and provided information for owners who can fill out the form on our website santamariatimes.com to let customers, friends and neighbors know what they offer in the way of services.

It’s all there, day in and day out, and it is information you can rely on to make your transition through this extremely rough stretch, making the journey a little less stressful.

Most of the news in print and on our websites comes exclusively from the newsrooms of the Santa Maria Times and sister publications. That means a lot of the news posted here simply can't be found anywhere else.

Keeping that flow going depends on your continuing support. Your membership in our information club gives you access to exclusive community information and journalism that makes a difference.

And we need your support.