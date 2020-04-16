Our View: Learning all those new steps

There is much uncertainty in the coronavirus pandemic. If you had it, can you get it again? Will there be a vaccine against it? When will businesses be open again? Questions waiting for answers.
One thing is certain — our lives may never be the same again, which is unfortunate in so many ways, but encouraging in others.
For example, a lot of local business owners have become very creative during the stay-at-home, keep-your-distance phase of battling the spread of this disease. Many are thinking in new ways, putting their sales pitch onto social media platforms. Some of these efforts are truly innovative and wildly amusing.
We see that as a good thing, at least in the context of finding ways to slog through a situation that is trying people’s nerves and roiling emotions.
The jury is still out on how this phase will end, if it does. If business owners find success online, will that spell the end of the storefront retail era? For one thing, they are discovering that going digital trims their costs by a lot in some cases. And the commute to and from the “store” is less tedious — unless you happen to live in a huge mansion or castle.
Solvang Children Shop’s co-owner Abigail Etling said this recently: “After this is over, I think Solvang will be different. I’m sad that I can't be in the store. I miss it. I miss connecting with our customers on a daily basis.”
But, the store has shifted its business online during the lockdown. It’s a forced move, but it is demonstrating a principle that is playing out across the nation and planet — that humans can coexist in a society whose members do a lot, if not most of their commerce online.
The Bookstore, an independent book retailer in the Lompoc Valley, has shifted from direct, in-store sales to a call-in service, with curbside pickup or delivery optional. The owners have a pink neon sign outside their shop that screams "Need books?" There is a telephone number for texting or calling and an email for submitting book requests.
A few days ago we mentioned in this space that everyone should be prepared for a new normal, which has become an overused cliche, but which also is very appropriate given the manner in which local business owners are responding to an existential crisis.
An enterprising Lompoc couple has launched “Good Morning Lompoc” live on Facebook that makes the transition to their YouTube channel. They’re already receiving sponsorship enquiries about their lively show mixing wine with art.
This new paradigm is not without challenges. For example, a percentage of the local population, mostly seniors, may not be as adept at navigating the internet as younger folks accustomed to thumbs flying over tiny keyboards, but it is an easy-to-acquire skill. You just have to dive in there and do it.
A big part of the challenge is overcoming a fear of failure and changing one’s life in very fundamental ways. Doing things a certain way over, say, 60 or 70 years is a hard habit to break. But with a little help, what seemed so difficult yesterday will be a snap tomorrow.
This is a good time to start thinking about all the new challenges, and taking steps necessary to getting around them and into that new normal. As long as government and health officials want us to stay at home and keep our distance from others, we might as well put those waking hours to good use.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!