Our View: Learning all those new steps

There is much uncertainty in the coronavirus pandemic. If you had it, can you get it again? Will there be a vaccine against it? When will businesses be open again? Questions waiting for answers.

One thing is certain — our lives may never be the same again, which is unfortunate in so many ways, but encouraging in others.

For example, a lot of local business owners have become very creative during the stay-at-home, keep-your-distance phase of battling the spread of this disease. Many are thinking in new ways, putting their sales pitch onto social media platforms. Some of these efforts are truly innovative and wildly amusing.

We see that as a good thing, at least in the context of finding ways to slog through a situation that is trying people’s nerves and roiling emotions.

The jury is still out on how this phase will end, if it does. If business owners find success online, will that spell the end of the storefront retail era? For one thing, they are discovering that going digital trims their costs by a lot in some cases. And the commute to and from the “store” is less tedious — unless you happen to live in a huge mansion or castle.