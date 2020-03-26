Our View: Let's talk about our situation

We’d like to share some random thoughts about the coronavirus. We’ll go first:

Walking into a supermarket and seeing bare shelves is frightening, and more than a little sad. One would think, us being neighbors and all, we could show some consideration for those who, for whatever reason, must shop later.

***

Empty store shells are nothing new for anyone who has lived along the shores of the Gulf of Mexico, and the Atlantic Ocean heading up the Eastern Seaboard, which are the designated target areas of hurricanes, year in and year out.

When a big storm blows through, you’d better have shopped early, or you face days, if not weeks of bare shelves.

The difference between a big storm and the coronavirus is that with a hurricane, you know it’s coming for days, so you can hop in your car and escape to higher ground. With the coronavirus’ spread, there is really no safe place to drive. The safest place is in your own home, and that may have to do for many months.

***