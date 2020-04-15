Our View: Preparing for a real unknown

These are strange times in so many ways.
For one, millions of Americans would normally be sweating the IRS tax filing deadline at midnight. Instead, most of us are trying our best to evade a deadly virus.
Monday was strange, for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, which held a public hearing on the budget, without the public.
The dystopian nature of the coronavirus pandemic has upended normality, forcing us into isolation and making us think the unthinkable. But for government, the beat goes on, and that was the overall message from Monday’s Board of Supervisors budget workshop to discuss how to fill massive and growing gaps in the county’s tax revenue stream.
The public wasn’t physically present, but if a person was so inclined, the meeting could be monitored on cable TV and various social media sites.
The budget workshops usually take up several days, but things are unusual. County officials are wrestling with all sorts of fiscal alligators, including the county’s Long Range Planning Work Program. The recommended budget presented by staff this week is full of question marks. Another budget recommendation is due next month, and will go to the board in mid-June.
The problem for fiscal managers is that no one knows how long this virus scourge will hang on. The White House is employing a Pollyanna approach, talking about reopening the nation’s economy in the next couple of weeks. More pragmatic minds are suggesting that’s possible, but budget planners need to consider thinking long range.
One thing seems clear — if the coronavirus doesn’t play itself out relatively soon, programs and services citizens take for granted will be drastically reduced or eliminated.
A couple of weeks ago county fiscal managers predicted a $3.6-million loss in revenues before the fiscal year ends on June 30. But that’s just a guess, because just about everything remains in flux as the virus spreads.
Prior to the pandemic, county officials anticipated a small surplus next year, followed by a mild recession. Reality has erased that expectation.
About the only bright spot in the budget picture — if there is one — is the anticipated increase in revenues from cannabis sales and cultivation. That’s new money that could cover some of the losses in other revenue areas, such as the bed and sales taxes.
The fiscal pain is radiating out into the county’s municipalities. Santa Maria government budget pros expect a loss of $3 million in sales tax revenues alone, as local businesses remain shuttered, making a ghost-town out of what had been a bustling retail scene before the pandemic.
City spokesman Mark van de Kamp said, “At this point the city is really at the mercy of the state Legislature and federal government to provide … relief to help bridge this rapidly worsening financial chasm until the economy recovers.”
Taxpayers are hearing that a lot lately. and everyone should be on notice that our day-to-day routines are in for big changes.
We find ourselves in a situation in which the meaning of “public service” really hits home, especially for elected officials charged with protecting the health and welfare of their constituents.
The problem for those servants, and all of us really, is that we are not the shot-callers. We don’t decide, the situation decides. In this case, it’s when the coronavirus begins to lose its grip on mankind.
But we do have a vital role in the end-game timing. That’s what the social-distancing and stay-at-home orders are all about. Following the rules is almost always a winning strategy.
