Our View: Solving problems together

So, what should we be worrying about today? That could easily be a multiple-choice question.

Maybe tops on the list right now would be the rapid, global spread of the coronavirus. Expecting our elected leaders to get a handle on that problem, humans also have to worry about the equally-daunting problem of climate change, which seems to be accelerating.

A group of North County residents gathered in Los Olivos last week to listen to local experts’ ideas about what to expect in Santa Barbara County as the planet warms.

The meeting’s bottom line might best be explained with a comment from one of the panel members: “Nothing’s going to be the same as it was.”

Have you noticed that often just after recovering from a bad flu, your life seems to have somehow changed? It usually hasn’t, but getting over a serious illness makes it seem that everything is different.

In the case of climate change — or global warming, depending on your ideological inclinations — our lives are being changed, sometimes in quite dramatic fashion.