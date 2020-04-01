Our View: The real meaning of essential

It is a fragile situation, in part because field workers really, truly need those jobs — and growers really, truly need healthy workers to get the jobs done. A common refrain from the fields is “I have to keep working. I can’t get sick. I can’t go home. …”

And none of us can afford for these workers to get sick. Fresh fruits and vegetables are an integral part of a healthy diet, and disease health experts are recommending just the sort of things grown here in North County to ward off infection.

Here is why that’s so important for the rest of us: Not only does it put food on our tables, it puts money in our pockets. Maybe not directly, but we all benefit from having a vigorous, thriving agriculture industry.

The direct benefits from growing and ranching pump $1.8 billion a year into the county’s economy. In fact, ag is our No. 1 industry. Another $1 billion or so ripples out into local communities from suppliers and businesses that keep the ag industry churning.

And most of that direct economic fuel and the residual ripples happen right here in North County. Strawberries, nursery products and cut flowers, broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce and wine grapes — all the stuff that gives North County those distinctive aromas — are grown here.