Our View: The real meaning of essential

Government officials have issued assurances that food poses no threat of transmitting the coronavirus to humans.
The coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a respiratory virus, unlike other gastrointestinal viruses such as norovirus and hepatitis A that can infect people through tainted food. The coronavirus is believed to be spread primarily person to person.
That’s certainly a relief, but we believe those spokespeople may be missing a major point. It’s not so much the food we’re concerned about, as the people who help bring the food to our tables. Without the men and women in the fields, America’s food chain would be broken, and very quickly.
That is a fact well known by Central Coast growers, who have been struggling to hire enough workers long before the coronavirus invaded our space.
The focus for growers now, with the pandemic raging through the nation, is keeping the workers they have safe.
In fact, worker safety has also been a focus of federal officials, whose guidelines make a point of identifying agriculture as part of the nation’s “critical infrastructure.”
Local ag officials say crops are being grown, in large part because demand remains strong, but growers are expressing concerns.
Meanwhile, Central Coast growing operations have doubled down on cleaning and sanitizing, talking to workers about the social-distancing defense, and staggering work hours for their crews.
It is a fragile situation, in part because field workers really, truly need those jobs — and growers really, truly need healthy workers to get the jobs done. A common refrain from the fields is “I have to keep working. I can’t get sick. I can’t go home. …”
And none of us can afford for these workers to get sick. Fresh fruits and vegetables are an integral part of a healthy diet, and disease health experts are recommending just the sort of things grown here in North County to ward off infection.
Here is why that’s so important for the rest of us: Not only does it put food on our tables, it puts money in our pockets. Maybe not directly, but we all benefit from having a vigorous, thriving agriculture industry.
The direct benefits from growing and ranching pump $1.8 billion a year into the county’s economy. In fact, ag is our No. 1 industry. Another $1 billion or so ripples out into local communities from suppliers and businesses that keep the ag industry churning.
And most of that direct economic fuel and the residual ripples happen right here in North County. Strawberries, nursery products and cut flowers, broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce and wine grapes — all the stuff that gives North County those distinctive aromas — are grown here.
The result is not just wonderful fruits, veggies and colorful flowers, but also the nearly $54 million a year in taxes that flow to local governments, about 16,000 jobs in ag operations, plus another 10,000 or so collateral jobs.
We didn’t really need to throw all those big numbers at you, because most North County residents are aware of ag’s importance to the way we live — now under attack by a microscopic, aggressive, deadly enemy — but one that can be defeated if everyone agrees to play by very specific rules of engagement, or disengagement in the case of safe distances.
People who ignore these guidelines are playing a very dangerous game, not just with their own health, but with the health and safety of everyone around them.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!