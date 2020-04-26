Our View: The real value of truth, facts

We’ve used this space in recent weeks to advocate on our industry's behalf in an effort to keep newspapers visible and viable, and of real value to our readers and to our communities.
We intend to continue with our advocacy, because it has become abundantly clear that the American news media is under attack, with some of the nation’s highest office holders openly smearing the work the news media has been doing during this COVID-19 pandemic.
America and Americans need factual, fully-vetted information about the COVID-19 crisis, and how the disaster is playing out in our North County communities.
Newspapers are not perfect — but we shudder to think what would happen to the America we know and love if all the news media voices were somehow silenced.
When it comes to the really important stuff — such as keeping readers up to date on the latest coronavirus pandemic developments — we're among the best at providing information about your neighborhoods and your communities.
For example, we recently published a story about a Santa Maria businessman who has successfully navigated the maze of federal and bank paperwork related to the government’s economic stimulus loan and grant programs. He and a couple of Hancock College Student Success Outreach specialists have volunteered to help others through the quagmire, free of charge, now that a new wave of stimulus funds are available.
We told you about the former military doctor who has served in postings all over the planet, in some very dangerous regions, who has brought his field experience to Marian Regional Medical Center as director of the center’s Emergency Department.
There also have been stories about the Meza family of Santa Maria, a husband and wife who fought off the disease with help from local plasma donors. Our stories about Santa Barbara County and the city of Santa Maria’s reopening strategies are must-reads for North County residents.
We are working 24/7 to get answers to questions about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus locally, and that collection of stories publishes daily. If you have questions about the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, post them to our Facebook page, or email mcooley@santamariatimes.com. The entire Santa Maria Times news staff will work to address your concerns.
We need that sort of interaction just as much as you need the latest local information about the pandemic, where it is now and where it is headed.
And while we’re at it, we'll take this opportunity to thank readers for being there for us. Your support of local, fact-based, nonpartisan news reporting is what makes this newspaper so special. That support tells us what we are doing is important to you, and to our communities.
We also deeply appreciate the support of local businesses and their willingness to buy advertising space in this newspaper at a time when the commercial sector is striving to function under extraordinarily difficult circumstances.
These are the toughest of times, far rougher than anything we’ve experienced, and many of you are struggling to survive long enough to see this pandemic through to some normalcy. We are with you in those struggles, and promise to stay the course.
We’ve been serving North County communities since the late 1800s in Santa Maria and the Lompoc Valley, and since the early 1900s in the Santa Ynez Valley. That is well more than a century of being here for our readers.
Here’s hoping we have another good century, or more. And with your support, we will get there.
