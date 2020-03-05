Our View: Tracking unknowns is tough

It is often difficult, if not impossible to decide how to react to a potential crisis. One thing is certain — it’s best not to panic.
That would be good advice to Wall Street investors, too many of whom seem inclined to run screaming from the room at the first sign of trouble.
We are, of course, referring to the coronavirus situation, which has been expanding almost exponentially in recent days. As of last weekend, the virus had been diagnosed in dozens of countries, with the list of infected humans accelerating as you read this editorial. The death toll is rising too, just as it would with most bad outbreaks that morph into epidemics, and then into pandemics.
There was some good news over the past few days, at least for Central Coast folks — Air Force officials at Vandenberg Air Force Base acted quickly to dispel rumors of a coronavirus outbreak on the base. No airmen or civilian employees had been put in isolation or ordered quarantined. In fact, base medical officials said there has been no sign of infection.
So, good news comes in small doses, as the rest of the world seems to be anticipating a large-scale disaster. That scope remains to be determined, but North County school administrators aren’t taking any chances.
What has triggered school officials’ call to action was an announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that it expects the coronavirus to spread in the U.S., and urging Americans to be prepared.
Most of us have suffered with some form of flu, some far worse than others. This is sort of like that, except that currently no one can say with any certainty how bad the coronavirus will turn out to be. Dozens of cases have been diagnosed here in California, and we can reasonably expect more in the coming weeks.
Perhaps the most alarming case was discovered in a woman in Northern California who had not traveled abroad and claims to have not been in contact with anyone who had traveled to other countries, mainly in Asia.
Being prepared is what local school districts are aiming for. Santa Ynez Valley Union High School is on alert because of the recent return of several students from a midwinter-break trip to Italy, one of three nations hard hit by the disease. District officials say they have no reason to believe any students were infected, but are taking no chances and monitoring those students’ health.
School districts throughout North County are encouraging students to wash their hands often, while instructing staff to be on the lookout for signs of severe cough or fever, two of the coronavirus symptoms. School officials are also cleaning inside and outside classrooms.
Meanwhile, districts are coordinating with Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county health departments to keep informed of the latest coronavirus developments.
For us regular folks, the typical signs of a viral onset are runny nose, cough, sore throat, headaches and fever that persists for more than a few days. In other words, very much the same symptoms a person would be on the lookout for in a less-virulent flu outbreak.
You might also consider avoiding events at which large numbers of people come together. We don’t mean to spoil your fun, but on the other hand, we’d really like it if you’re around to keep reading this newspaper, which will update you on the very latest coronavirus news.
And remember, if the stock market remains in a rattled state, this might be a good time to dive in.