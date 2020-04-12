Our View: Traveling this path together

That is the sort of focused information North County readers need to help them track the progress of this disease, and to take the steps necessary to avoid infecting themselves or others.

We also report a daily running count on the number of virus cases, and the fatalities — which is crucial information if for no other reason than to underline the importance of staying abreast of latest developments. We do that, both in our print and digital versions, which are updated as quickly as the latest news occurs.

Our advantage in this type of reporting is that it is fact-based, without tinge of ideological bias, and without the distraction of off-the-wall conspiracy theories that flood social media platforms.

We’re working hard to keep you up to date, but we want to make sure we’re providing information you want and need. If you have specific requests or ideas, we’d like to hear from you, because with both a print and an online edition, we have the capacity and flexibility to deliver information you want that will help keep you safe in this pandemic.

Newspapers are a constantly evolving medium, and in this era of instant news, we’re evolving at the speed of light, or at least the speed of your digital connection.