Our View: Wading in facts swamp

Much of the politically-motivated falsehoods have been traced by U.S. intelligence agencies to Russia, but unlike Democrat calls of foul, the fake news has been fairly evenly distributed between Democrats and Republicans.

Which, all things considered, points to Russia being more interested in planting seeds of doubt and discord in American minds, rather than pushing the cause of specific political candidate or cause.

Maybe that’s what Nikita Khrushchev was thinking when he waved his shoe at a U.N. General Assembly meeting, promising to bury the United States.

Sergey Sanovich, a Russian-born researcher at Princeton University’s Center for Information Technology Policy, gives Russia’s KGB credit for the disruption strategy, saying it goes far beyond American elections. Instead it is meant to foment chaos, destroying Americans’ belief in their elected leaders’ reliability and accountability. Sanovich said it worked in Russia earlier, cementing the Russian leaders’ plan to use it on Americans.

The foundation of that sort of strategy is that lies gain strength and validity when they are repeated, over and over, a fact verified in a State Department investigation last year.