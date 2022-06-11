It’s been a week of celebration on the Central Coast, from the community-building parade and rodeo, to ceremonies topping years of educational pursuit.
We offer oodles of roses to the countless volunteers who made possible last weekend’s 79th Elks Rodeo and Parade. The annual fund-raiser for youth recreation throughout the valley couldn’t happen without the men, women and children who rack up countless hours planning, running, and wrapping up the event, from parking lot attendants to arena groomers, entertainment bookers to parade participants.
The Elks Rodeo Queen contestants spent the past three months fundraising during the competition that culminated in the crowning of Rylie Halsell. Her winning effort earned $372,620. Together, the three candidates raised $505,302, and since the program’s inception in 1946, candidates have raised more than $15 million. Those funds are donated back to the community to support youth programs and recreation.
There was hard news, too, and not all of it was worthy of floral rewards.
To the voters who turned out at the polls Tuesday, or mailed in their ballots, we offer red, white and blue roses. A healthy democracy requires participation, and it’s never been easier to cast a ballot. One need only walk as far as their mailbox, if getting to the poll isn’t attractive.
To the 79 percent of Santa Barbara County registered voters who didn’t bother, we offer nothing but sad raspberries. San Luis Obispo County didn’t fare much better, and statewide voter turnout was nearly as low.
Raspberries to school vandals, and roses to the officials who quickly identified a suspect. An 18-year-old Lompoc man is about to face the cruel reality of his newfound adulthood if found guilty of various charges related to last week’s vandalism at Cabrillo High School.
As a child, he may have gotten away with a wrist slapping for pouring concrete in front of classroom doors to prevent them from opening, and painting racial slurs on walls, over murals and on windows. Instead, he faces felony charges including commission of a hate crime, vandalism, and conspiracy as well as misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
High-flying roses to the Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority which has officially designated the valley’s airport “Kunkle Field” in honor of three generations of Kunkle family members associated with Central Coast aviation.
James K. Kunkle, Jim Kunkle and Chris Kunkle were honored for their “combined years of dedication and service to the airport,” a proclamation read. The designation memorializes Jim Kunkle, who succumbed to colon cancer in April, and James K. Kunkle, a highly decorated World War II U.S. Air Force pilot.
Congratulatory roses to Orcutt Academy basketball coach Tom Robb, who was named Santa Maria Times All-Area Coach of the Year. He led the Spartans to the CIF Central Section Division 3 title game and a pair of state playoff wins in the run up to the second such honor of his career.
On the business front, we extend our jittery arms to present a quaking bunch of roses to Dutch Brothers Coffee, which opened its drive-through window this week on Betteravia Road at Enos Ranch West. The second of the chain’s Santa Maria locations joins other relatively new tenants there: Boot Barn and Chipotle.
That caffeine may come in particularly handy for the newly graduated recruits, bound to head for graveyard shifts after graduating Allan Hancock College Law Enforcement Training Academy this week. Bouquets of blue roses to the 22 men and women slated to enter the fold at various local agencies including Arroyo Grande, Lompoc, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria police departments.
Bushels and bushels of congratulatory roses to this week’s high school graduates. And bushels more to the teachers, staff, bus drivers, parents and guardians who helped these thousands of students achieve this pinnacle of achievement. Students from Santa Ynez Valley to Arroyo Grande high schools, alternative programs from Lopez to Delta high school, and private schools from Dunn to Coastal Christian all flipped their tassels in trade for diplomas this week.
Valley Christian Academy kicked of graduation season with its 15 graduates last week. St. Joseph High School followed, graduation more than 100 students. Orcutt Academy turned out 126 graduates, Santa Ynez Valley Union High exactly 207, Delta High some 300, Santa Maria High School nearly 650, Righetti High about 660, and Pioneer Valley High School a record-breaking class of more than 700.