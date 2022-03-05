It’s been a relatively quiet week in Northern Santa Barbara County, and we thank the flower shops for restocking with roses in prep for another week heavy with floral arrangements.
First, big legal news this week leads to a ring of retirement roses to Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley, who announced her retirement effective Jan. 3, 2023. Dudley has worked for the office for 32 years, including nearly 12 years of service as the county’s top prosecuting attorney. Her announcement comes as the voting cycle for the office’s elected position comes open.
We offer welcoming roses wrapped in a beach blanket and sunscreen to newly pinned Lompoc Fire Department Battalion Chief Carol Brown. She’ll need to swap that old Boulder, Colorado winter wear for shorts and a sunhat as she joins Lompoc’s fire community, bringing with her 30 years of firefighting experience, most recently as shift battalion chief with Boulder Fire-Rescue.
In other fire news, we offer roses to the Santa Maria City Council for unanimously approving pay raises for both future council members and firefighters during a special meeting this week. Like other city employees approved for pay boosts earlier this year, firefighters will receive their raise over the next two years, plus up to a $15,000 bonus to those who worked through the 2020-21 COVID-19 emergency.
Though it may seem spendy, we offer roses of thanks to the council for unanimously approving raises not for themselves, but for the council members who will sit on the dais after the 2022 election. This first raise since 2016 will provide the elected community servants $1,700 per month, the mayor $1,900, for the time they spend on city business, further leveling the financial playing field for folks interested in serving their community.
We offer yet more roses to the Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Department for thinking outside the box with a proposal pitched this week to help increase the community’s access to mental health services. While presenting results of a recent COVID-19 Community Mental Health Impact Survey, staff members proposed a training program for “community gatekeepers” such as barbers, hairdressers, restaurant workers and business employees which would help them recognize “behavioral health symptoms” among people they come into contact with daily. They would also be trained to provide people looking for help with referrals to appropriate agencies and programs.
To Lompoc muralist Ann Thompson, a big, creative, colorful bouquet of roses for rounding up more than 400 students at Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy to complete a 30-by-7-foot campus mural. The Mural in a Day Project themed “Inspiration Through Transformation” was sponsored by Los Berros PTA, drawn by Thompson with ease in mind, and completed as a paint-by-numbers project featuring butterflies in vivid colors.
And finally, roses to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Division, which is again hosting a free series of hikes for teens the second Saturday of each month. The Teen Trails series provides transportation from Abel Maldonado Community Center, snacks and supervision. With countless studies linking participation in outdoor living with improved mental health, these hikes through Gaviota Wind Caves, Bishop Peak and beyond couldn’t come at a better time.