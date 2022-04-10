In this week’s roundup, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors bears the brunt of boisterous raspberry blowing while also earning a smattering of roses in a mixed review of its actions.
First, the lip-busting raspberry for ignoring their own planning commissioners, concerned neighbors and a record of violations to permit a homestay operation for a property zoned for agricultural use.
Though the Santa Ynez property owner has a history of violations on her property, among them problems with an illegal short-term rental, excessive noise, guest parking, security concerns and incompatibility with the neighborhood, board members gave her latest business venture the go-ahead.
The County Planning Commission had already denied her request based on this history and concerns from neighbors who enjoy the peace of country living, indeed a descriptor that feeds into property values. It seems the board is more interested in turning ag lands and rural neighborhoods into tourism-related business districts at any cost.
All that said, we also offer green roses to County supervisors for attempting to tackle carbon emissions. Tuesday, the board voted 4-0 to restrict natural gas infrastructure, increase energy efficiency and electric vehicle charging infrastructure on certain residential projects, and assess the feasibility of designing and building all-electric county buildings. The plan also calls for developing an all-electric fleet of county vehicles.
On to other news, we offer cheers and roses to Central Coast Rescue Mission which last week announced its new addiction recovery facility for women. For 23 years, the nonprofit has served men through its Santa Maria Rescue Mission focused on homelessness and addiction. The new, six-bedroom facility in Orcutt will provide a space safe for women. Services will include counseling, around-the-clock support, and access to vocational training.
Here’s a bundle of roses for Santa Maria’s Special Projects Division and Block Grants Advisory Committee which, after a year of combing through programs and applications, settled on two winners of federal grant funding.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development funding is designed to help develop underserved communities. Of the more than $1.6 million it provided to the city for 2021-22, the majority went to public safety improvements including sidewalk repairs, and the renovation of the commercial kitchen at Good Samaritan Shelter. The committee awarded $15,000 to the Independent Living Resource Center, which helps provide care and services to those living with disabilities, and $22,500 to Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, aimed at helping youth avoid drugs, alcohol, gangs and homelessness.
A wreath of fragrant pine boughs to U.S.Forest Service-Los Padres Unit, South Coast Habitat Restoration, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Santa Barbara County, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California Trout, California Coastal Conservancy, California Conservation Corps and California Fish Passage Forum whose partnership resulted in the reopening of public access to the popular Nira and Davy Brown campgrounds and the Catway OHV Trail.
The area was closed eight months ago, and thought by many recreationists to have been lost forever. Instead, the $4 million project included replacement of two water crossings with new bridges, and abandonment of a third, unused crossing. The new bridges will improve passage for the endangered Southern California steelhead trout along three and a half miles of critical creek habitat.
Roses and IcyHot to Santa Maria rangers who removed 62,000 pounds of trash during a homeless encampment cleanup along Santa Maria Valley Railroad. The three-day cleanup covered half a mile of tracks between West Depot Street and Blosser Road, and resulted in more than 24 truckloads of trash taken to the Santa Maria Regional Landfill in a $16,000 effort funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, a federally funded stimulus package. According to the city, those camped in the area were provided 72 hours notice prior to the cleanup, and provided information about local shelter, food, and counseling services.
Another batch of riveted roses to Orcutt Academy’s Spartatroniks robotics team as it heads for national competition. The team earned the Chairman’s Award at the Central Valley Regional competition in Fresno, a series of challenges for each team’s custom-built robots. Competitors will convene in Houston, Texas April 20 to 23 in the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Robotics Competition.
And finally, festive and congratulatory roses to organizers Ed Carcarey and Sofia Lariz, the City of Santa Maria, 75 vendors and 25 food trucks who breathed new life into downtown Santa Maria April 1 with the first Downtown Friday of 2022. Some 5,000 people descended on Town Center West for the event which is slated to return weekly through Sept. 30. Bands, dancers and entertainment are showcased at the free 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. event.