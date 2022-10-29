This week we open with a biggity-bangin’ bouquet of roses to Pablo Ramos, the man behind 805 Concerts, who last weekend brought to Santa Maria its biggest hip-hop show of all time.
West Coast rap legend Ice Cube headlined the hizzle event, which drew 5,000 attendees to Elks Events Center for the all-ages, all-day extravaganza featuring an iconic lineup.
Ramos said he aims to bring more big-name acts to the coast, and if this past week’s success is any indicator of what his team can put together, we’re here for it fo’shizzle.
Other event organizers this week deserve their own bouquets and boutonnières for their efforts in returning life to normalcy after what, for most, has been a two-year dry spell in community gatherings and in-person fundraisers.
Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Pumpkin Plunge welcomed kids to dip into Paul Nelson Pool, select from the floating pumpkins and decorate their catches. Central Coast AmpSurf and Wounded Warrior Project organizers and volunteers provided a dozen disabled veterans with five days of surfing, paddleboarding, kayaking and archery on the Central Coast.
Righetti High School FFA hosted 700 elementary school students for “Kinderpatch,” an opportunity to learn about plants, crops, animals, and enjoy agricultural activities including pumpkin games and a petting zoo.
Lompoc Theatre Project celebrated the return of its Lompoc Chalks Festival. And Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s Empty Bowls fundraiser was greeted with hundreds of participants at each of its three seatings for its popular “friendraiser.”
Schools and the people who make them hum were tops in the news all week. To Ontiveros School Office Manager Theresa Sanchez, we offer a colorful array of Dactylorhiza aristata in honor of her 39 years of service to the district.
Santa Maria-Bonita School District awarded the second Key to the District honor to Sanchez, who first joined the district in 1984 as a bilingual instructional assistant at Rice School. She also served as community liaison at Bruce, health aide then attendance clerk and cheerleading advisor at Fesler, before taking on the office manager position at Ontiveros in 2007.
We offer a bundle of Acmella oleracea to Los Olivos Elementary School District, which this week had a community test ride of its new electric school bus. The bus made a quick stop in the district ahead of its 2023 permanent arrival, which will make Los Olivos the first district in the nation to own a 100 percent zero-emission school bus fleet.
The 100 percent grant-funded fleet of one is a 30-passenger vehicle that can recharge in 90 minutes on the school’s on-site, rapid charger. Its 110-mile range should easily cover the bus route, and its wheelchair ramp will provide accessibility to a wider range of students.
And to the bad apples of this world that cause schools to invest in security devices rather than education, we offer nothing but raspberries. Guadalupe School District has been awarded $159,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s School Violence Prevention Program to improve school safety and protect students.
Funds will be used to construct a new entryway at Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School, purchase new radios for school administrators, and implement an improved identification system for school visitors. Imagine the kind of student:teacher ratio we might have, the access to hands-on learning experiences, field trips and other learning opportunities students could have if we lived in a society in which we needn’t fear the handful of miscreants.
In other news, we would give bouquets to George and Deborah Adam, but seeing as they grow just about anything they’d like, we’ll hand over a valuable scoop of top-dollar, organic fertilizer. This week the agricultural power couple is being honored for their years of service to the community.
They have served on a variety of boards including Santa Barbara County Foodbank, Santa Maria Discovery Museum, EconAlliance Ag Forum, Grower-Shipper Association of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, and Marian Regional Medical Center, among other volunteer activities.
The Adams will join Mike and Linda Cordero in being honored Tuesday at the Celebrate Philanthropy Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Santa Maria Country Club. The public is welcome to attend. For information and to buy tickets, visit www.sbfoundation.org/news-events/celebrate-philanthropy/