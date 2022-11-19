We open this week’s news recap with a bouquet of condolence movie passes to theater-goers now mourning the loss of yet another movie venue on the Central Coast.
With no advance notice, Santa Maria’s 10-screen Edwards Cinemas shuttered last week, its popcorn poppers and soda dispensers moved out of sight, an array of theater memorabilia strewn across the lobby floor.
And just when you thought you were safe, it turns out election season isn’t quite over yet.
Election workers continued this week with the process of verifying signatures and tallying votes received by mail-in and drop box ballots last week. Roses to them as they continue forging through reams of paper, suffer untold paper cuts and count ’til their eyes cross, all for the sake of democracy.
The ongoing process didn’t do much to change outcomes at national or state levels, but some local races still hang in the balance as candidates wait with bated breath. Results flipped for Santa Maria City Council 3rd District incumbent Gloria Soto, who had been trailing behind challenger Steven Funkhouser by about 3% before Tuesday’s update posted by the county elections office.
Three other races also saw flips from the unofficial Election Night totals, and remain in flux and the process continues: Buellton’s mayoral race saw Dave King pull ahead of Elysia Lewis; Jerri Thiel pulled up from second place in the race for Lompoc Unified School District short-term, at-large seat over Nancy Schuler-Jones followed closely by Bree Valla; and Christopher F. Johnson took over the lead from Anna Schryer in the race for the short-term, at-large seat on Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board of Education.
In Solvang, the gap for District 3 representation closed to just 16 votes between early leader Elizabeth Orona and incumbent Robert Clarke, with a potential 368 ballots outstanding.
In festive news this week, we offer a colorful bouquet of crayons to Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year Joanna Hendrix of Orcutt Union School District. She was honored among a number of other TK-12 educators at the ninth annual “A Salute to Teachers” gala presented by the County Office of Education and Cox Communications at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara.
Hendrix works with preschool, transitional kindergarten, and kindergarten students from the Santa Maria and Orcutt regions. Her classroom is housed on the campus of Ralph Dunlap Elementary School.
To Bob Maloy of Santa Ynez Valley we offer a canoe full of waterproof matches in honor of his commitment to youth. Los Padres Council of Boy Scouts of America recently awarded him its Legacy Award for his contributions to character-building and teaching leadership to local youth.
We also offer a bouquet of red, white and blue roses to Michael B. Clayton who last week carried on his Veterans Day tradition of providing complete barbecue meals with all the trimmings to military veterans and their families. Veterans services and support were also available at the 22nd event which saw hundreds of participants this year at Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Building.
Farewell roses to Santa Maria Fire Chief Todd Tuggle, who after just 18 months in the driver’s seat, is leaving his post to replace retiring San Luis Obispo Fire Chief Keith Aggson. The 1996 graduate of Cal Poly has 19 years of fire service experience under his belt. According to Transparent California, Tuggle’s base pay in Santa Maria was just shy of $190,000. San Luis Obispo offers a base salary of $218,400 to manage that department’s $14 million budget and 60 full-time employees.
Grease-free roses to Thompson & Harvey Trucking Company, Berchtold Equipment and Central Coast Truck Centers who opened their shop doors to diesel mechanics program students at Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center & Ag Farm. The shops provided the high-school-aged students tours of their diesel shops to provide them first-hand views of professional maintenance and repair facilities at work.
And in the spirit of the season, we offer a gaggle of gobbles to CaliDental which donated 200 turkeys to Foodbank of Santa Barbara County with an eye on helping Santa Maria families. The donation pushed the food bank just past the halfway point on its goal of 500 turkeys in time for Thanksgiving.
The community is invited to contribute to the cause through Nov. 22, or at special events including Saturday’s (Nov. 19) drive-through “Fill the Food Bank” drop-off event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Toyota of Santa Maria, 1643 S. Bradley Road. All non-perishable foods are welcome, but items in high demand include low-sugar nut butters, canned proteins such as tuna and chicken, beans, rice, whole-gran cereals, pasta, canned tomatoes and tomato sauce.