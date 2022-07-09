Energetic orange roses to Santa Maria Regional Transit, which is slated to go fully electric by 2024, well before the state’s 2040 deadline. The fiscal year 2022-24 city budget designates $22 million over the next two years, combined with state and federal funding, to purchase 15 electric buses. The move would render SMRT 100 percent electrified.
The city had until 2030 to begin its transition, but chose to start early to capitalize on several state and federal incentive programs, some of which could pay for as much as 80 percent of the cost of an electric bus.
Among them, the city received more than $200,000 from the state’s Low-Carbon Transportation Options Program. In addition, CARES Act funding has covered 100 percent of operating expenses for the past two years, leaving it extra funding to invest.
With gas prices at record highs, the city should save a bundle on fueling costs, and riders could save themselves a fair piece if they learn to use the system. If the city installs solar atop, say, the 120,000-square-foot roof of its police department, roughly 200,000-square-foot roof area of its maintenance yard structures, and 500-plus-square-foot roofs on each of its six fire departments, they could put a big dent in the electric bill, too, while reducing their impact on the increasingly stressed electric power grid.
In other city governance news, we present a farewell bouquet of roses to Solvang Mayor Charlie Uhrig who announced this week that he will not be running for re-election. Instead, he said, he will throw his support behind sitting Mayor Pro Tem Mark Infanti who announced he will run for the post.
A bouquet of green roses to celebrate life, growth and abundance, hallmarks of agriculture education, for Pioneer Valley High School Agriculture Department. The California Agriculture Teacher's Association selected the school as Outstanding Large Agriculture Program for the first time in the school’s history.
The program at Pioneer Valley offers students five career pathways with curriculum approved by both the UC and CSU school systems, and each student is involved with FFA through their supervised agricultural experience projects. As part of the program students can earn college credits or professional certification from Hancock College.
Pioneer Valley is the third Santa Maria Joint Union High School District school to win the award. Both Righetti and Santa Maria High Schools have been recipients, with SMHS last winning in 2020.
The award maintains a growing tradition of honors for district programs which won several additional FFA and Ag awards this year. Miguel Guerra, who teaches at Righetti, was given the Golden Owl Award for best agriculture teacher in the state and Righetti's poultry judging team was crowned state champion, among several other awards.
Welcoming yellow roses to the Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse youth mentorship program, which seeks adult volunteers as it extends its service area to Northern Santa Barbara County. Since 1949, the council has delivered a variety of programs and services. For nearly two decades, one of those has been matching adults with youth in an effort to develop positive, productive life experiences that strengthen families and the community. To volunteer as a mentor, email mentorprogram@cadasb.org.
Blue and gold corsages to the coaches and members of Santa Maria-based Albion Soccer Club in its first-round win at the U.S. Youth Soccer National President’s Cup in Greensboro, North Carolina this week. The 19U team with players from Santa Maria, Nipomo and Kern County decisively took the game from a Texas team with a final score of 3-0 with all three goals coming from Nipomo High standout Annette Vargas.
Albion, coached by Santa Maria High head girls coach Uli Alvarez, qualified for nationals after winning the Western President's Cup in Phoenix last month. They beat AYSO United Arizona 1-0 in the championship game in Phoenix as Vargas scored the lone goal in the championship game win. The team went 3-1-1 at the regional tournament, out-scoring their opponents 16-6.
Central Coast players also include Alexis Acosta from Nipomo, Natalie Lima from St. Joseph, Emily Orozco of Righetti, Emily Graciliano (Nipomo/Hancock), and, from Santa Maria High, Alyssa Valenzuela, Lizbeth Velazquez, Yvette Abundiz, Citlali Reyes, Anahy Guerrero and Jacqueline Guerrero.
And rather than roses — they have these in abundance already — we bring forth baskets of gardening shears, loppers and piles of fertilizer to the winners of the Lompoc Spring Yard Beautification Contest. The City of Flowers focused on visual appeal, maintenance, imagination, water conservation, artistic impact, among other criteria in selecting its winners.
All totaled, a committee comprised of the city’s urban forestry staff and members of the Beautification & Appearance Commission selected 13 honorees. Among residential property winners, they selected: "Best Overall," 125 Princeton Pl.; First Place, 1625 W. North Ave.; Second Place, 417 North Z St.; Third Place, 1205 North Third St.
The honor for HOA/Apartment/Condo Entrances were: "Best Overall," Glen Ellen; First Place, The Meadows; Second Place, Coastal Collection (Purisima Hills); Third Place, Laurel Crossing
The Best Overall Business was Floriano’s at 1140 North H St. Other business honorees included First Place, Longoria Winery & Tasting Room, 415 E. Chestnut Ave.; Second Place, Crocker’s Lockers Self Storage, 224 North A St.; Third Place, Dutch Bros Coffee, 812 North H St. And the winner in the church category was Lompoc Foursquare Church.