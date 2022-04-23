It was a week of recognition and roses as the school year and its athletic seasons crept toward their close. Sports leagues honored their standouts as did organizations in the adult world, and government agencies tackled some tough issues.
First, we honor North County winners of the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women’s History Month Services Awards. Nominated by each district’s county supervisor, honorees include: Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, 14-year president of the Santa Maria and Lompoc Chapter of the NAACP; Mary Maranville, founder and chief executive officer of Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture; and Raiza Giorgi, founder of the Santa Ynez Valley Star.
And we hang a welcoming rose wreath on the new office door of Tina Perkins who this week became the first female chief criminal investigator for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office. Perkins joined the DA’s office in 2013 and was promoted to commander of the special investigations unit and Lompoc criminal investigative team in 2020.
We carved out a gnarly bouquet of red grip tape roses for three-time International Downhill Federation World Champion Keven Reimer who again worked through permitting processes, implemented safety protocols, and partnered with local neighbors to give back to his sport: downhill skateboarding. Reimer’s Tepe and Tacos event, now in its fifth year, attracted 240 skateboarders, street lugers and at least one in-line skater, from around the world to Tepusquet for the high-speed event last weekend. While the sport isn’t for everyone, props to the Powers That Be for helping turn what could be a sketchy pastime into the safest possible event, while also feeding Santa Maria Valley’s tourist economy.
And we offer pre-emptive fistfuls of roses to Santa Maria City Council members who opened the door this week to discussion of a potential rent stabilization ordinance. Council Member Carlos Escobedo, whose 2020 election campaign focused largely on affordable housing, joined Council Member Gloria Soto in calling for a discussion on the issue, particularly as it pertains to mobile home park residents in the city.
A rainbow of fancy red-and-white, teal-and-black, Kelly-green-white-and-gold, blue-and-gold, and purple-and-gold roses to local star athletes who continue racking up honors as high school seasons draw to a close. Santa Maria High School senior Juan Rodriguez was named Mountain Leagues Most Valuable Player after leading his soccer team to the league championship. Others locals honored by the top league in the Central Coast Athletic Association include First Team designees: Martin Villagomez, Jimmy Martinez, and Geovani Chavez of Santa Maria High; Righetti Senior Joe Baro; Pioneer Valley David Montesinos; and Valentine Grabner, Diego Romero and Leo Zezierski of Arroyo Grande.
Arroyo Grande senior and soccer teammate Cynthia Ramirez was named the Mountain League’s Most Valuable Player while teammate and senior Sam Patchin was named the league’s Goalie of the Year. Locals selected for First Team honors include: St. Joseph players Zorah Coulibaly, Natalie Lima and Grace Mensa; Righetti’s Estrella Guzman; Arroyo Grande’s Jiana Martin, Katherine Parker, Elise Flores and Sophia Clark.
More welcoming roses, this time to Community Health Centers of the Central Coast Inc., which dedicated its newest, state-of-the-art clinic this week in Los Alamos. The facility in the new Los Alamos Mercantile replaces the primary care clinic’s previous mobile clinic at Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club. The move was made possible by the Health Resources & Services Administration, Bureau of Primary Health Care, Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation.
And, finally, roses to the anonymous samaritan who turned in Twyla Bohl’s purse after the Santa Maria woman lost it at Town Center East last week. Bohls was so grateful that she took time out to write a letter to the editor, which we posted last weekend. Both our reader/writer and the unknown person give us hope for the future.