A farewell bouquet of roses to Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Timothy Staffel, who retired last weekend after a lifetime of service to the community.
Prior to entering the field of law, Staffel, who earned his bachelor's degree in journalism and political science, was a sportswriter for the Lompoc Record, sister paper to the Santa Maria Times. He went on to study law, run Moomau & Staffel Law Firm, and was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, where he served two terms as the 4th District supervisor beginning in 1992.
In 1998, then-Gov. Pete Wilson appointed Staffel to the Superior Court, where he has spent the majority of his 24 years handling a civil department with assignments including trials, family law, and probate calendars.
Farewell roses as well to Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald, who announced Monday he would be resigning after 10 years with the district. He was the longest-serving superintendent in the district’s 47-year history. McDonald said he will shift his focus to supporting his wife in her career pursuits as she has supported him for years.
Blue roses to Scott Clark of Main Street Cycles, who provided the city 11 new bicycles at cost for its police patrols. After seeing the Santa Maria Police Department’s current fleet in need of replacement due to aging parts, Clark worked with the city to provide a new fleet.
He also agreed to continue performing maintenance for the department at no charge. Cheers to the city as well for supporting local business by spending $18,000 of local taxpayer dollars locally on the bikes, helmets and related accessories.
A bushel of roses to organizations including the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, the Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project, Cal/OSHA, Department of Industrial Relations, and the California Labor Commission for its second annual caravan promoting workplace protections.
The crew stopped at local farms and markets along the route from Garey to Guadalupe Thursday, and into Lompoc Valley Friday to distribute free food, informational packets, masks and other supplies as well as education to help local workers become more aware of their rights and protections under California labor laws.
A neatly arranged bouquet of roses to Lompoc City Council, which this week, for the first time in nearly 50 years, adopted a streetscape plan. The Lompoc Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan was developed with the cooperation of city staff, RRM Design Group, Toole Design and CalTrans. Now in place, the city will be able to apply for grant funding. Without a plan, access to funds is nearly impossible.
Ceramic roses to organizers of the 17th annual Lompoc Empty Bowls event, and the 400 attendees who turned out at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center Wednesday for the FoodBank of Santa Barbara County major fundraiser.
Kudos to the artists of Hancock College, Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach, Lompoc Valley Middle School and Vandenberg Spouses Club who turned out the 600 unique, hand-painted bowls participants took home with them after enjoying their lunch of soup. The event raised approximately $60,000, exceeding the initial budget projects of $45,000.
Dusty roses to local school districts moving forward with construction. This week, Orcutt Academy officials announced they’ll soon break ground on a $9 million multi-purpose building that includes a full-size gym and performance stage, giving the high school students their own space for the first time in school history. Currently, Orcutt Academy shares a facility with adjacent Orcutt Junior High School. The 14,000-square-foot facility will be funded by Measure G, passed by voters in 2016.
Meanwhile downtown, construction continues on the nearly $60 million, 50-classroom building at Santa Maria High School. Construction is expected to be ongoing through the coming school year, with completion slated for April 2023. The three-story, 89,000-square-foot building will eliminate the use of nearly all portable building on campus for the first time in decades, and include visitor parking and a bell tower. Measure H, passed in 2016, funded the project as well as modernization at Righetti High School where work is scheduled to wrap up by June 2023.
Raspberries to the criminals who separated Orcutt area residents from personal property, but roses to Santa Barbra County sheriff’s officials who are now working to reunite owners with their stolen goods.
At 4:12 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to investigate a report of suspects trying to open windows and doors of residences in Orcutt. They contacted one suspect near the intersection of Calle de la Rosa and Alderwood Lane after a short foot pursuit and identified items likely stolen from the area. Anyone who may have unreported stolen items can file a report at www.sbsheriff.org/home/make-a-report/ or call the non-emergency line at 805-683-2724.
Blue and gold roses to the incoming students at Hancock College, which will welcome students with the Hancock Hello. The orientation sessions will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at Lompoc Valley Center and Aug. 9 at the Santa Maria campus.
Students are encouraged to attend to learn about campus resources, financial aid, tips for college success, guided campus tours and information booths staffed by student service clubs and support services. To learn more about Hancock Hello and to view a schedule, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/hello.