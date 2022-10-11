Roses to the staff and crews at Vandenberg Space Force Base who this week pulled off not one, but two launches into space. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 52 Starlink satellites successfully launched Wednesday after a two-day stand down to accommodate the company’s joint NASA Crew-5 mission launching Wednesday from the other coast.
Time will tell whether it’s roses or raspberries to be flung in the direction of Santa Barbara County Fire, which this month will burn 1,600 acres near Los Olivos.
The idea is to minimize downed, dry wood, shrubs and grasses between Midland School and 4335 Tim’s Road to reduce the risk of out-of-control wildfires that could threaten neighboring Woodstock Ranch and Oak Trail Estates.
While clearly the scorched earth method will provide a fire break for those residential communities, questions about short-term impacts on wildlife and long-term impacts to the environment remain.
Controlled burns like this one purportedly burn slowly and cause less damage than Mother Nature’s raging wildfires, but with drought at hand, a La Niña weather pattern looking to bring low precipitation again this winter, it’ll be interesting to see how the area regenerates to stave off flooding in future years when the rains return.
Here's hoping firefighters really can hold nature’s fire process in check in the coming weeks.
Puppy fluff roses to C.A.R.E.4Paws, which continues to help local families care for pets. This past week, locals lined up their pets for an affordable pop-up pet clinic, among many projects of the local nonprofit. The program has provided nearly 2,000 spays and neuters and treated about 10,000 animals for low-income pet owners.
For 10 years, the program has served the Central Coast, and only continued to grow through the pandemic. During COVID-19 lockdowns, shelters across the nation emptied as people found time at home to spend with pets, or sought companionship during the social dark ages.
But the cost of a pet too often surprises new owners, and programs like C.A.R.E.4Paws help ensure the health of the furry loved ones.
Raspberries to Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, who prematurely have begun preparing an ordinance that would ban natural gas tie-ins on new residential construction. Sure, electrifying the world looks good on its face, but the state’s infrastructure has proven faulty in recent years with rolling blackouts and unplanned outages as the climate warms and more people move toward electricity.
This ordinance may have its place in the future, but the infrastructure should be in place, the power sources secure, and a culture of conservation rather that endless consumption in place before alternative household energy products are banned.
Further, while electricity keeps the local air clean, it doesn’t address the dirty sources of that power. As we put together today’s column, the California ISO reported only 30 percent of electricity being delivered by the grid was produced by renewables while 47 percent was provided by natural gas, 12 percent by “imports,” 8 percent by nuclear, and 3 percent by large hydro.
Among the renewables were solar at 80 percent with the balance made up of biogas and biomass, small hydro, wind, solar and geothermal, each with their own impacts. Coal was not among the sources in use.
Each of these also has its environmental impact, most notably the production, and eventual disposal of, solar panels and the mining for lithium for batteries which will soon need to be disposed of.
And finally, roses to the snowy plovers and powers that be, who last week marked the seasonal reopening of Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches to human adventurers.
Access to beaches along the coast are restricted annually from March 1 through Sept. 30 to give the endangered birds space to nest, hatch and fledge their chicks. As the birds lay their eggs in small depressions in the sand, they can be difficult to differentiate from any other footprint.
Keeping humans and pet dogs off the beach protects the eggs from some interference, though nature, of course, may still take its course.
Though the beaches are open, certain year-round restrictions still apply: no pets off-leash, no camping, no beach fires, no fireworks, no kite flying, no horses or ATVs, and, clearly, no littering including fishing bait nor fishing remains. Sounds like a fun day out.