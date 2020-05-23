Roses & Raspberries: Sharing, helping, miracles

We launched this Saturday roses-and/or-raspberries feature last year, the idea being that so many things good and not-so-good go virtually unnoticed, so perhaps acknowledging the sweet and sour would be invigorating.
Actually, it’s a lot more fun to hand out roses than it is the pucker-up fruit. That’s why week in and week out, the Saturday editorial is heavily weighted in favor of highlighting the innate goodness in our communities.
We won’t break the pattern today.
The first batch of red beauties goes to the city of Solvang and the People Helping People organization in the Santa Ynez Valley, which have joined hands with Valley restaurants to help supply meals for local senior citizens in a tight bind when it comes to food security.
It’s called the Great Plates Delivered program, which has received federal and state funding, and is designed to deliver three hot meals a day to individuals and couples 65 and older, and adults 60-64 who are at high-risk of contracting COVID-19 and experiencing difficulty accessing meals while staying at home.
At the same time, the program supports Valley restaurants and other food providers, including jobless ag workers. Restaurants are being contracted with to prepare meals for seniors in need.
If you fall into this need-help category, you can enroll in Great Plates by contacting PHP at 805-588-5019, or email Caroline@syvphp.org.
Don’t you just love it when a plan comes together.
***
As the economy slowly begins to reopen, the question becomes — is it safe to be a part of that process? Another question is — should we continue to wear our face masks?
The short, quick answer is — yes.
A group of elected officials and community leaders gathered Wednesday to promote a “Protect. Respect. Wear Your Mask” campaign at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center in Santa Maria. And on Friday, the County of Santa Barbara mandated that everyone interacting at a public level, or within six feet of someone outside their home, wear a mask.
As Sue Andersen, president and chief executive officer for Marian Regional Medical Center, phrased it: “Wearing a mask is a small price to pay to open up the community and let our businesses thrive. Let’s keep the curve flat.”
Roses to those who understand that we are anything but finished with COVID-19, which health experts say may be a permanent, seasonal thing.
Roses also to those who wear their masks, despite a debate over the efficacy of masks with regard to protecting a person against a coronavirus infection. What a mask does is protect others if you happen to be a virus carrier.
***
There are tragedies and there are miracles, and maybe the two came together last Wednesday morning.
A small private airplane crashed onto the outdoor play area at Ralph Dunlap Elementary School campus on Oak Knoll Road in Orcutt. It happened just before 11 a.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials.
The tragedy is that the pilot, the only person on the fallen aircraft, did not survive.
The miracle is that there was no one in the area when the plane slammed onto the blacktop near the outdoor basketball hoops, and close to picnic tables — places where dozens of children would be expected to be at certain times of the day, if school was in session.
As we all know, especially parents of school-aged kids, COVID-19’s rampage through the nation forced the closing of many school districts, and here in California those schools likely will not reopen until next fall. That assumes there won’t be a fall resurgence of the coronavirus.
Roses for the sepration of tragedies and miracles.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!