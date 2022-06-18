We open this week’s news review with wasteful raspberries galore to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, which spent $75,000 on development of a new logo and motto. The district opted to replace its previous logo which depicted Christopher Columbus’ flagship the Santa Maria — a quandary of its own.
At any rate, the school board voted in January to contract with Studio City-based Zeste Consulting to develop the logo, now a simple rendition of a tree sprouting from a book, and motto: “Where Greatness Grows.” The out-of-town firm doubtlessly racked up tons of travel expenses to conduct site visits, interview teachers, staff and students, and run focus groups “to better understand the district.”
Surely, locals already know the district. Certainly, a district large enough to serve more than 8,000 students employs among its staff, or educates among its capable student bodies, a local team capable of the task. Have they not staff, teachers or students who could have completed surveys, studies and workgroups, run the statistical models, and developed a piece of artwork at considerably less expense?
Raspberries again to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, which last week voted 4-1 to approve a $1.41 billion budget. Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson earns the lone rose among the board’s thorns for casting a dissenting vote. Nelson noted “some fundamental inequities in this budget” that he could not accept, nor should any North County voter.
Nelson pointed out the budget addresses mental health needs by included funding for community resource officers and two co-response teams in South County while the more populous North County has only one co-response team.
And while the board did throw a bone with a last-minute allocation of $200,000 to Growing Grounds Farm in Santa Maria, it bypassed the $65,000 funding request by Santa Ynez Valley Senior Citizens Foundation Meals on Wheels.
Speaking of seniors, it seems our own PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey has unbelievably already reached the senior bracket. A rainbow bouquet of roses to this Central Coast personality, who this week announced his impending retirement.
After more than 30 years, he will no longer be sending out his daily weather forecast by email or broadcasting on morning radio after June 30. He will also reduce his weather column workload from weekly to monthly submissions for print outlets including the Santa Maria Times. We thank John for enthusiastically educating the community about the science behind the weather that makes the Central Coast unique and wonderful, and wish him and his wife, Trish, fair winds and smooth waters ahead as they cast off for their own new adventures.
Blue and yellow roses to Buellton resident Peter Claydon, who raised nearly $6,000 for Ukrainian children’s charity Voices for Children through his participation in the Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon. The 76 year-old career psychologist ran the distance in 2:19:40 for the charity, which provides mental health services to children traumatized and displaced by war.
Blue and gold roses to Hancock College, which is expanding its degree program offerings at the Lompoc Valley Center. The update should save miles of driving for students at the mid-county campus, as students are able to complete more of their coursework closer to home. Added two-year degrees at the campus include business administration, behavioral sciences, psychology, math, and science.
A nutritious bouquet of roses, rose hips, nasturtiums, violets, hostas and pansies with sprays of borage to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. The nonprofit kicked off its summer meals program for youth ages 1 to 18 with its Santa Maria “Picnic in the Park.”
Volunteers handed out meals at Grogan Park Thursday, marking the post-COVID-19 return of the regular program that provides children meals, activities, games and nutrition education for 11 weeks. Meals are available regardless of income status weekdays at Evans Park, Grogan Park, Minami Park, Red Oaks Baptist Church, Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club, and Tunnell Park. For details and to download a free activity book, visit foodbanksbc.org/programs/lunch/.
And festive rose boutonnières to area athletes including: Valley Christian Academy baseball standout James Fakoury who was named to the All-CIF Southern Section team; Santa Ynez Pirate right-hander Jackson Cloud who was named to the All-CIF Southern Section Division 6 team; and Pioneer Valley basketball coach Ross Rivera, who was named All-Area Coach of the Year.
And finally, to the family and friends of former Lompoc Fire Chief Jerry Kuras we offer roses of condolence. The long-time Santa Barbara County firefighter died Wednesday at the age of 68. Kuras began a four-decade career with his hire in 1974 as a seasonal firefighter with the California Department of Forestry. He wrapped up his service in Lompoc’s top post where he served from 2017 until his retirement in 2020.