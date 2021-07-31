The teaching pastor at Grace Baptist Church Lemoore, takes umbrage at the opinion that Jesus would “say (getting the vaccine shot) is the right thing to do” because “the writer is putting words in Jesus’ mouth that he never said and that is a dangerous thing to do”.
Citing warning scriptures from Revelation that by writing that Jesus would encourage people to get vaccinated “God will add to him … plagues … and will take away his share in the tree of life …”. Apparently any discerning Christian (believes) it “crossed a line that should never be crossed.” And “don’t tell us it is God's opinion”. Really?
The teaching pastor goes on to share a story from the gospel of John that Jesus “did not rush to heal Lazarus ... instead he waited two days and said that the sickness was ‘for the glory of God, so that the Son of God may be glorified through it’”.
The teaching pastor makes Jesus sound indifferent and uncaring and that Jesus believes getting COVID-19 somehow glorifies God. Really?!
The teaching pastor then strikes fear of the vaccine by falsely and inaccurately claiming “it has not been fully authorized” and “there is not unanimous agreement even from scientists on who should take it”.
First of all, the decision to take the vaccine should not be based on what you think Jesus would do or biblical scripture, but, should be based on the recommendation of your doctor, health-care provider, or medical experts in the field of epidemiology and infectious diseases.
I would not base my decision on the opinions of a teaching pastor from Grace Baptist Lemoore (or any opinion on an editorial page).
The teaching pastor would have us believe that the physical devastation or death from contracting COVID-19 is not as bad as the wrath of God from “putting words in Jesus’ mouth …”. Really?
The teaching pastor also admonishes those of us that have been vaccinated by claiming “that getting the vaccine does not demonstrate love towards others but rather towards oneself because … (the) vaccine does not actually protect anyone except the person taking it.”
For someone that does not appreciate “putting words in Jesus’ mouth”, the teaching pastor does not hesitate to personally characterize getting vaccinated as selfish and misguided. Personally, the teaching pastor does not speak for me or anyone else that I know that have been vaccinated. We all got vaccinated because we believe, and science indicates, it will prevent others from getting sick by stopping the transmission and mutation of COVID-19. Really.
The teaching pastor missed a teaching opportunity to help his parishioners by not encouraging them to get vaccinated. Instead of demonstrating love towards others, the teaching pastor only shows love for oneself by sharing his unsubstantiated, mis-informed, anti-vaccine opinion that will only lead to more preventable infections, more preventable deaths, more virulent COVID-19 mutations, and will unnecessarily prolong the pandemic. Really.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.