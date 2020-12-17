Letter to the Editor: Justice is blind

Justice is blind
Why do I continue to watch the news when you realize justice is truly blind, even when the facts are videoed for anyone with 20/20 vision able to witness live action.
When workers who were in attendance, under oath, with the threat of perjury, testified what they witnessed at the ballot counting stations, how are we, the citizens, able to understand what we see as fact, not acceptable to be presented to the Supreme Court?
The Supreme Court voted 7 to 2 not to allow Texas to proceed with their lawsuit presentation. High 5's to Justice Thomas and Justice Alioto who were willing to at least listen.
When you see Lady Justice, you can understand why she hid her eyes, what we see and what is law is vastly different.
I cannot understand the hatred for one man, our president, they would rather do anything to hurt his chances to the detriment of our country.
We are living a history that will be remembered as the war between love of country vs hate for a sitting president. Is it too late to take the blinders off?
God bless these United States and long may she be a nation never divided.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
