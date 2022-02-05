Applause for new law including food in green waste
The new law including food waste with the green waste deserves praise and applause. It's one I've been hoping would happen for a long time. Here's what works for me, maybe it will help other readers.
I have a smallish, lidded bin of about 1.5 gallons from my own collection which wasn't getting used much. It helps that it doesn't really seal all that well. I line it with a small industrial compost trash bag. It's wide enough that I can peel vegetables directly into the bin. I pop that small bin in my fridge, which keeps it from rotting and smelling.
When it's full every few days, I take it out to the green waste bin, compostable bag and all. I wash the bin and then line it again. My kitchen trash barely smells now! I'm helping the environment and I love it. There are plenty of small bins and liners out there specifically designed for this.
Diana Diaz
Lompoc
