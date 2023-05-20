Assemblyman Hart to speak on affordable housing
News reports every day remind voters that we are in the beginning phase of the state legislative session for 2023-24.
Our district state elected officials are engaged with other state legislators to develop and pass new state legislative proposals, which may end up on ballots next year.
A review of the proposed state legislation being monitored by the League of Women Voters of California includes campaign financing, electoral process, equality of opportunity, individual liberties, initiative and referendum process, intergovernmental relationships, state and local finances, voting rights, and can be found @lwvc.org.
Two proposed pieces of state legislation addressing voter access and campaign transparency are Assembly Bill 545: Elections access for voters with disabilities. This bill would expand the list of required supplies at voting sites to include specified items to assist voters with disabilities.
It would also eliminate the requirement that the voter issue a declaration under oath before receiving assistance. 37th District Assemblyperson Gregg Hart may be your district representative.
Senate Bill 678: Election Disclosures. This bill would require a person who is paid by a committee to support or oppose a candidate or ballot measure on an internet website, web application, or digital application to include a disclaimer, stating that they were paid by the committee in connection with the post.
This bill includes injunctive consequences for failure to post the disclaimer. 19th District State Senator Monique Limon is likely your district senator.
If either of these proposals are of interest to you, please consider contacting your state assemblyperson and/or state senator in support or opposition, by finding their contact information online.
Your local League of Women Voters is presenting an opportunity to meet in person with 37th District Assemblyperson Hart as he speaks on how all levels of government are involved in the affordable housing crisis, Saturday, June 10.
This free breakfast meeting includes a LWVSMV-sponsored award for “Innovative Leadership” to Guadalupe Mayor Ariston Julian and Police/Fire Chief Michael Cash for quick, effective action during January flooding in Guadalupe.
Visit my.lwv.org/California/santa-maria-valley for more information and to RSVP for this free breakfast meeting.
League of Women Voters
Santa Maria Valley
Regulating AI is impossible
The Congress is considering regulating artificial intelligence, but has anyone really given this idea serious thought?
Trying to “regulate” a creation like AI is impossible. Government cannot regulate thinking, and “ideas.” Further, AI development is occurring all over the world. If the U.S. regulates AI, the only result will be diminishing the U.S. role in AI development, and AI will still continue to grow.
Attempting to regulate a “concept” like AI is similar to government trying to regulate thinking, or regulate the weather!
The genie is already out of the bottle, worldwide.
Jim Vint
Santa Maria
Frustrated with growing homeless presence
First off I don't know the solution to the homeless problem in Santa Maria but there has to be something that local law enforcement can do to remove these makeshift shopping cart huts that are behind every store/shopping center.
CVS Broadway, behind/side of Target, parking lot of Albertsons on McCoy Lane, FoodMaxx on S. Broadway, Lassen's, behind the old Osh (parking area), to name a few.
Have we gotten to a point where it just doesn't matter what our streets look like, if they spew trash everywhere, urinate all over, deal drugs amongst themselves?
If I can see it, I know law enforcement can see it, city council members can see it, the mayor can see it! Does it not phase anyone?
I for one never feel comfortable taking my son out to some of these businesses for this very reason. As a resident for most of my life I just don't understand. I know there are laws being broken and there should be some way to remove the filth all over the city.
Why do they (homeless) have so many rights? Why do they have run of our streets and shopping centers when law abiding, tax paying residents don't? We used to be an All America City but we truly have lost what Santa Maria used to be and I definitely would consider relocation.
If I'm frustrated I know other residents of Santa Maria are frustrated. The whole situation is a shame.
Denise Farris
Santa Maria