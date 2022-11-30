'At-risk' terminology hides 'abysmal' student proficiency
Gaslighting, or making someone believe the truth is false, is an overused term. But it's exactly what's happening in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.
"At-risk" students are those who are likely to fail academically. Characteristics of "at-risk" students include emotional or behavioral problems, truancy, low academic performance, showing a lack of interest for academics, and expressing a disconnection from the school environment.
SMBSD no longer has any students "at-risk." The school board voted to replace the term with the word "at-promise." Changing the term does not change the reality. It does make it easier to hide the abysmal reading and math scores of our students. This in turn makes it easier to avoid tough conversations about why those scores are so low and how to address the issue.
According to the School Accountability Report Cards for 2018-19, the last pre-COVID year, 34% of our students were proficient in English language arts and 26% were proficient in math. Those scores have not improved since the public education system, which is largely controlled by teachers unions, kept schools closed from March 2020 to May 2021. The nation is beginning to see the depth of the damage done by the COVID policies enacted in our schools.
The community is also being told about the tremendous increase in homeless students. Homeless students include those who are "sharing the housing of other persons due to loss of housing, economic hardship, or a similar reason; are living in motels, hotels, trailer parks," (Source: McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act). This year, 76% of the students at the school I teach at match this description.
By this definition, our number of "homeless students" has ballooned. Why would any school district want to inflate the apparent number of homeless students? Districts receive money to meet the educational needs of homeless students. Money that has few restrictions on how it is spent.
Districts with a high percentage of homeless students can also apply for an alternative form of accountability to evaluate progress of schools that serve high risk students.
If "democracy dies in darkness," these issues must be brought to light.
Kerry Millhorn
Nipomo