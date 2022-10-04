Backing candidates who show up
I was able to attend the Santa Maria City Council candidates forum last week, presented by the Chamber of Commerce. I would like to thank the Chamber for organizing this event to help acquaint city voters with the candidates running for seats in the 3rd and 4th Districts.
Three City Council candidates, 3rd District candidates Gloria Soto and Steven Funkhouser, and 4th District candidate Maribel Hernandez, took the opportunity to appear and present themselves to community members and to make prepared statements as well as to participate in small group discussions about issues brought forth by those community members.
Audience participation was robust and the evening provided a valuable resource for voters wishing to make an informed decision.
The fourth candidate, though, rendered herself conspicuous by her absence, Carol Karamitsos, candidate for the 4th District, failed to appear pleading a “prior commitment”, and instead submitted a video message promoting her suitability for the position.
Unfortunately, she felt her “prior commitment” was of greater importance than giving voters of the 4th District the opportunity to meet and question her face-to-face.
As a resident of the 4th District I must register my disappointment with her lack of attendance. While her claims of competence and suitability for the position of City Council member were based on her experiences as a physician and member of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School board, her absence conveyed a far stronger message relative to her level of commitment as a candidate, and her likely level of commitment should she be elected to City Council.
I believe that Santa Maria voters deserve a better candidate and potential City Council member than one who chooses to just “mail it in”. That is quite a negative predictor of future commitment and service to Santa Maria. We need to cast our votes for candidates who actually show up.
Roy Reed
Santa Maria
Waste matters in Los Olivos
Nobody really wants to talk about “effluent,” but people who live, own property, and operate businesses in and around Los Olivos need accurate information about the septic-to-sewer project in Los Olivos.
The Los Olivos Community Services District (LOCSD) was formed in 2018, on assurances that the 392-lot District would retain local control over solving its groundwater quality problem. Today, the LOCSD can either prioritize preserving the historic charm and rural landscapes that draw us and countless visitors to this Valley, or it can pursue sewer infrastructure that will encourage development, density, and sprawl north along Figueroa Mountain Road and south towards Ballard until it meets Solvang.
To protect against the pernicious “scope creep” so many infrastructure projects fall victim to, Valley residents need to help keep an eye on this project.
What can we do?
Attend the candidates forum hosted by the Los Olivos Rotary Club, Preservation of Los Olivos (POLO), and Women’s Environmental Watch (WeWatch) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Los Olivos Elementary School.
Ask questions.
1. Which candidate(s) will support, and expend taxpayer money, only on the “local phased” approach: start by building a system in and for the township’s commercial core, while actively monitoring groundwater quality, as the County proposed in 2010, and the LOCSD pledged to do in 2019?
2. Which candidate(s) support having Los Olivos homeowners foot the bill to tear up every road and alley, and build a 1.9-acre open-air sewage treatment plant that will enable developers to replace our farmland with high-rises and strip malls?
3. Which candidate(s) support using eminent domain to take a family’s land away from them to build a sewage plant when we already have County land sufficient for a system for the downtown businesses?
4. Which candidate(s) will pledge to respect – and to not disregard or override – the County’s SYV Community Plan protections, e.g., maintaining the Valley’s rural character and scenic quality, preserving and enhancing the viability of agriculture, maintaining greenbelts between our towns, and avoiding sprawl-style development.
Join the conversation on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Kathryn Lohmeyer Rohrer
Los Olivos
Forum attendee's conduct questioned
Thank you Chamber of Commerce for organizing the City Council candidate forum at the library last Wednesday. Well done except for one thing. I'll frame it this way. I too am a proud father of successful daughters but would not have done what Gloria Soto's father did to disrupt her opposition, Steve Funkhouser's opening statement. Worse, shame on Gloria for not correcting or apologizing for the rude disruption. Is that the way she represents her constituents? The Chamber had everything under control.
Ramon Elias
Santa Maria
Out with 'professional politicians,' in with term limits
We are only about six weeks out from another election and I would like to offer some thoughts for your consideration. No matter your party or beliefs, you and I can agree that there are problems at the local, state and federal levels. We can also agree that we did not create the problems - they were created by the policies enacted by our elected officials.
So I propose that we vote for no candidate with “incumbent” beside their name. We should not vote for anyone that has been in their office for two terms or more — they have demonstrated they are now part of the problem and not a part of the solution.
And we should definitely not vote for anyone that has been in any elected offices longer than 15 years cumulative — professional politicians are a cancer we need to eliminate from our society. Let us send a clear message that we want new ideas and people who are not hoping for a career as a professional politician hopping from one job to the next and preaching that “experience” and “proven leadership” count for something.
We do not need more party lapdogs or “public servants” under the thumb of special interests. Let us make the phrase “professional politician” have the same impact as the racial slurs so common in the 1950s and 1960s. And let us get our elected officials to pass a federal term limits law.
Curtis Warner
Santa Maria