Letters to the Editor: Better to learn from mistakes

Better to learn from mistakes
I feel compelled to write in response to the guest commentary, "The Columbus ship logo as a teachable moment" in Thursday's edition of the Santa Maria Times.
Nowhere in the commentary was there any mention of what the replacement logo would be, and if any other ethnic identity group would find that suitable or unsatisfactory.
It seems like mentioning the writer's resume and qualifications is enough to validate his objection. Again, where are the objections to the logo presented, concrete, verifiable proof that it's what people, students, teachers, and school board members want, to put this idea forward?
In mentioning "white privilege" and prejudice, the writer is giving the real reasons for his request. I find it ironic that the writer wants to erase some ethnic group's identity over another, in effect pitting groups against each other and compare it to liberty and justice.
I don't know how long the writer has lived and taught in the community, and what group he identifies as, but obviously, he feels entitled to his opinion. Education shouldn't be about rewriting history in modern ideals, but learning from them, and realizing the context in which events occurred.
We have a rich history and are unified. History deserves to be told from both sides. Our country wouldn't be where it is with all races and ethnicities involved, good or bad. Would you prefer that we regress, or progress?
I recognize that change has occurred in the community, and change is a good thing, but who makes that determination, who decides what is offensive or politically correct? Who pays for it? I prefer to reference "those who don't learn from their mistakes will be doomed to repeat them."
Bill Potts
Santa Maria
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!