Bill Maher is a breath of fresh air
As someone who considers himself a centrist, politically speaking, in these radically divisive times in which we are living, I have to say that I have really grown to appreciate Bill Maher, host of HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher."
I find it amusing that, about a decade ago, the right, who viewed Maher as a bogeyman of sorts for his views on the War in Iraq, now embraces the 66-year-old comedian.
Why is that?
Maher's certainly not a spokesperson for the GOP, and he savages the erstwhile party of Lincoln frequently on his show. But what separates Maher from other liberal commentators is he's unafraid to lock horns with the Democratic party, too.
For example: Maher has frequently called out Liberal Hollywood for being too politically correct. Maher views Omnicron as a serious threat to humanity, but scorns many of the left-leaning states bizarre pharisaical rules regarding the virus -- like wearing masks while walking inside restaurants, and taking them off when seated at booths. (Does the virus really know the difference?)
"People used to say to me: 'You didn't used to make fun of the left so much.' Yeah, because they didn't used to give me so much to work with," quipped Maher on "Real Time" earlier this month.
I don't agree with Maher about everything. I am a Christian and he is agnostic, after all. There are other things we do not see eye-to-eye on, but how refreshing it is to see someone who breaks the mold, speaking their mind, in these narrowminded and radically partisan times in which we are living.
In an era where the former President can stage a failed coup against Democracy itself and not face criminal charges, and where the current vice President can also encourage lawlessness by bailing out criminal protestors from prison, Bill Maher -- the new voice of centrism/reason -- is a breath of fresh air.
Jack Bristow
Hanford
Super Bowl attendees have too much money
As I watched the Super Bowl game, I wondered who the 70,000 people in SoFi Stadium were. I read the average price of a ticket was $3,000 and parking was $500, so for two people before a hot dog it was $6,500.
Where did these people come from, what was their occupation, what motivated them to spend thousands of dollars for a three-hour football game?
I don't know how I feel. Am I jealous, resentful I can't afford to go, maybe angry because I was cheated? Even if I had the chance, I really don't think I would go, too much traffic, too many people, and past my bed time.
Bad enough I was tortured watching the game on TV. Three hours for the game and four hours of pre- and post-game shows, adds up to seven hours of very boring television.
The much-touted commercials were awful. At a reported $6 million for a 30-second spot, many of them were less then 30 seconds. The commercials were so jumbled together, I can't remember what anyone was selling. I waited for the much-hyped come-back of the Budweiser clydesdales. I was disappointed, instead of the usual team of eight clydesdales pulling a wagon, there was only one Clydesdale, and not until the fourth quarter.
Don't get me started talking about the most dreadful, appalling, horrendous, half-time show. I have a whole thesaurus full of adjectives, but I'm already getting boring.
Am I just envious, do the 100 million TV viewers think of themselves as peasants?
“Well, let them eat cake". Marie Antoinette, 1789
Cary De Grosa
Orcutt