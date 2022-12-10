Border policy, Biden, future taken to task
This may be my farewell letter to America if things do not change.
President Biden continues to ignore the problems at the border. He hasn’t even been to the border to see the problems he has caused by inviting the illegal immigrants to America. Our Border Patrol is overwhelmed with drug cartel, human trafficking, and terrorists from all over the world, among other things.
Also, Schumer is telling the immigrants to come to America because we need more children as we Americans are not having enough children.
I believe Schumer, Pelosi and others are advising President Biden. As a result we are now in a recession and suffering inflation cause by Biden and his advisers by shutting down drilling, the Key Stone Pipeline and other things.
We do need that oil for over 144+ items.
What will happen when we have storms on the East Coast, and the Midwest with violent twisters, tornados and cyclones, all without electricity?
Biden and his advisers are destroying America and are blaming former President Trump and the Republican Party. Whether you are a Democrat, Republican or Independent, can’t you see President Biden is not capable of being President? He is unable to answer questions from the press unless he has a list to call on with the answers.
We as Americans should have the choice of what type of car we wish to purchase. They are trying to take away our choice to choose, the American Way. Next will be our right to freedom of speech. This is Communism. Is that what the Democratic party wants?
So many have fought and died for our freedom of speech and the right to choose. My brother was one of them. Have they died in vain?
Wake up America. I love my country and I do not like what the Democratic Party is doing to America.
Mickey Freeman
Santa Maria
Community Workforce Agreement questioned
Reading about the Community Workforce Agreement in the Santa Maria Times leaves me with a feeling of bewilderment. Having worked on both sides of the issue, being a union member and as a non-union member, I can see both sides of the issues.
As with anything in life, when there's imbalance, whether it's health, opinions, or an unwillingness to compromise or hear other sides to a story, everyone loses. That's what I feel is the issue here.
Unions do have their place, but a monopoly on anything, whether it's jobs or products is doing more harm than helping. Seeing that this has been rejected in its first attempt 14 years ago tells you all that you need to know.
I agree wholeheartedly with Supervisor Lavagnino, the bottom line is why change something for the sake of change. The director of the Tri-Counties Building and Construction Trades Council who feels that it's "equitable" for everyone is missing the point. And I'm sure that there's enough laborers on both sides who, after their experiences, might have a different outlook. Especially local workers.
Reverse discrimination, when you're trying to do the right thing in the face of a compromise, doesn't work. When any political party totally controls the state it governs such as our own, it doesn't benefit all, but reinforces the need for balance which is sorely lacking. Our county can do better and it should.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria