Letters to the Editor: Calm down everyone; Dismissal of biodefense team a mistake; Electrics may not be so green

Calm down everyone
On March 2 the Centers for Disease Control reported that there have been 22 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. that have been detected by our public health system; one person has died, and this patient had other underlying health conditions.
Flu deaths in the U.S. have ranged from a low of 12,000 (during 2011-12) to a high of 56,000 (during 2012-13); in the 2018-19 flu season 186 children passed away (https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/season/flu-season-2017-2018.htm#anchor_1534865810538 ). In 2018-19 there were 710,000 flu hospitalizations.
Still parents are refusing to allow their children to be inoculated against the disease and many otherwise rational adults refuse to get their flu shots each year too.
I have seen several people wearing masks over their nose and mouth since the coronavirus outbreak; according to health officials, unless you have the disease these masks are unnecessary and ineffective.
So, I hope the nation's press will stop the hysteria that has infected the media in recent days. Calm down, take a deep breath and consider which diseases present the greater risk to your health.
Ron Fink
Lompoc
Dismissal of biodefense team a mistake
Rear Admiral Timothy Ziemer was a Trump White House appointee in charge of Global Health Security and Biodefense. He was a senior member of the National Securiuty Council. The charter of Admiral Ziemer and his team was to be aware of, and plan for threats of pandemic and biological warfare.
On May 9, 2018, he was summarily removed from his position by President Trump’s adviser John Bolton. Not only was Admiral Ziemer removed, but his entire team was disbanded. There were no replacements nor was there any reassignment of their responsibilities. Was this a cost savings move?
Now we face a global pandemic, and the United States has been caught totally unprepared. With over two months of warning, the United States did not have a viable test procedure or protocols to identify those infected. How is it that Korea, Italy, and France have tested and screened tens of thousands of people that had symptoms, or were exposed to the virus?
It is no wonder that there are very few U.S. cases reported. I am not claiming coverup, however, I am suggesting a lack of competent leadership. As of right now, we still do not have capacity to test for this virus. Our professional medical community has no idea how many people are infected. States and counties are developing their own tests.
This virus is, unquestionably, a threat to national security. Where would we be now, if Admiral Ziemer and his team had not been dismissed?
Mark Preston
Buellton
Electrics may not be so green
After reading the article about the county purchase of electric cars, I have to ask myself who actually benefits from this. With a range of only 250 miles give or take, that works out to a little over 1.5 trips from Santa Maria to Santa Barbara.
Then with the purchase of charging stations, at $698,000, with one-time contribution funds and a grant providing just roughly $200,000, how is this a money saver?
With the Ponzi scheme of carbon tax credits, how is this going to help a county that's awash in pension obligations, with dwindling supply of income from oil, tourism, and agriculture? It doesn't seem that the marijuana industry, and the supposed bounty of taxes is filling up the gap.
To scrap the gas powered cars at only 100,000 miles is ludricrous, as modern cars are barely broken in even at this point. Why not consider a hybrid?
The county needs to consider all the alternatives before committing to a program because it looks green on paper, but doesn't give the benefits of economy, environmental, and fiscal responsibility of a hybrid. Does the county really need electric cars just to satisfy the idea of no oil over the fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers?
More importantly purchasing 56 vehicles when infrastructure isn't being maintained? I think they could gradually phase out their fleet, see if that many cars are needed, and look at where the electricity comes from besides solar and wind to power those cars. They might be surprised that the electrics aren't so green.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria