Letters to the Editor: County misplanning causing development blunder; Government can work for the people

County misplanning causing development blunder
Los Alamos is in the midst of a development blunder aided by our own county planning department. This can happen to any small town, or any neighborhood within a city.
A builder seeks to develop an acre-and-a-half lot that is bordered by three roads. He may build as many as 11 dwellings. One of the potential access roads has long-provided a safe and quiet place for walking and jogging, pushing infants in strollers, young children riding tricycles and bikes, and folks walking with a cane or in a wheelchair. This road is also, however, the easiest and most profitable choice for the developer.
How has our planning and development department handled the permitting process? County transportation experts first downplayed or sought to ignore the one-lane bottleneck on this road. It would experience greatly increased traffic and corresponding risk for accident and injury. The transportation planning supervisor then stated that he was not concerned, as “liability is covered by design immunity as long as we follow adopted county/federal standards and guidelines.”
Rather than try to understand the community, or call for a traffic study, the planner simply opened the Traffic Engineering Handbook, turned to a general formula, and plugged in some numbers to generate an answer.
The planner further assumed only one new home on each of the parcels within the lot. Zoning here, however, allows for as many as three dwellings on each parcel. So again, his conclusions grossly underestimate the number of vehicles and resulting traffic problems.
County planners ought to pay more attention to realities on the ground and to the interests of existing residents. They need to respect the unique characteristics of a street or a neighborhood, and avoid damaging the fabric of communities.
There may well be pressure from Sacramento for our county to expand the housing stock. There are, though, several other lots in our town that are more suitable for multiple home development.
Seth Steiner
Los Alamos
Government can work for the people
I voted for Joe Biden for the same reason I voted for Hillary Clinton; because the alternative was unthinkable. I've never been a fan of Biden's. I remember Anita Hill. I also remember Biden's multiple runs for president and how bad he always looked and sounded.
That said, aside from his congenital inability to inspire by speaking, I think he has done exactly the right things so far. His stated priorities are right on the money: Control the virus, help people and businesses survive the virus-caused depression, use government to rebuild the economy in a fair and sustainable way, address the reality of climate change and start working toward racial justice. Those are indeed the four horsemen of the apocalypse that this country faces.
Any one of these would be a monumental task, even if the country was united behind getting it done. The fact that about 40% of the people in this country are subsisting on a diet of lies, fed to them hourly by greedy media moguls and amoral, ambitious politicians makes achieving any of these goals, let alone all of them, seem next to impossible.
The only thing that gives me hope is that every person in this country has to agree with at least one or two of these four goals. If the Democrats can actually deliver a good start, in spite of the constant cynical and self-serving obstruction by the Republicans, then more and more Americans, who have seen both political parties abandon the working class, could come to see that government can work for the people, and not just the rich people.
If the Democrats fail to do this, the alternative is the end of the representative government experiment that has made this country a beacon to the world for more than 230 years.
Earl Frounfelter
Santa Maria
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!