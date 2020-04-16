Letters to the Editor: Dark Sky Week just around the corner; Urban growth boundary effort applauded

Dark Sky Week just around the corner
International Dark Sky Week is coming April 19-26. Sunrise, sunset and the night sky are a calming presence during these unsettled times. They can be enjoyed each night from your own apartment, yard or on a walk through your neighborhood.
You can establish a new activity for your family: star gazing using cell phone technology to help identify constellations. Here are some good apps recommended by Chuck McPartlin of the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit: Star Walk 2, SkyView, Sky Safari. Visit www.ouruniverseforkids.com/constellations/. Astronomy advice for beginners can be found at www.skyandtelescope.org
A high point during this special week will be the Lyrid meteor shower – the night of April 21 and into the early hours of April 22. It is the first major meteor shower since January and will bring 15-20 shooting stars per hour. It will be an unusually good year for viewing because of an almost moonless night.
The photograph of the Milky Way as seen from Figueroa Mountain in the Santa Ynez Valley reminds us that once upon a time, this same view was available all over that Valley and our county. WE Watch’s Save Our Stars Committee has been working for 20 years to help residents focus outdoor lighting on the ground where it is needed so all can see the Milky Way again. Unshielded outdoor lighting lights up the night sky making it harder to see the stars.
As you and your family learn more about the night sky, check whether modifying your outdoor lighting will make it easier for you to see the stars.
- Buy low wattage, energy efficient light bulbs with Kelvin of 3000 or less to protect wildlife.
- Angle lighting fixtures so light shines straight down toward the ground. If you cannot change angle, replace non-shielded light fixtures with fully shielded ones. Buy sensors or timers for these light fixtures.
- Use as few fixtures as possible with minimum height. (https://wewatch.org)
Working together, wherever we live, we can make our neighborhoods and world “dark sky and neighbor friendly.” The night sky is a precious gift, enjoyed by humans for centuries, and we are now its keepers.
A final thought from the International Dark Sky Association: “We may not know what the future brings for our global community, but we do know which planets, constellations, and meteor showers will greet us at night. We know when the sun will set and when the moon will rise. At the end of a trying day, we know that night will soon come and give the world a rest.“
Nancy Emerson
Save Our Stars Committee, WE Watch
Urban growth boundary effort applauded
Bravo to Save Our Solvang for moving forward to collect signatures for a voter measure to establish an Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) for the Nov. 3 ballot. The challenge of qualifying in the midst of the coronavirus is great, but doing so will reward the city and the residents in the long term.
As Susan Bott wrote in her opinion piece, a voter approved UGB will encourage compact development and infill while protecting Solvang's character and the rural lands that surround the city.
Greenbelt Alliance has been following the campaign from afar for about a year now and have been impressed with the locals organizing this effort. We passed many of the original UGBs in the San Francisco Bay Area 20 to 30 years ago. Back then the UGBs were controversial. Today, most have been renewed for another 20 to 30 years by City Councils and huge voter support as they have served us well in holding back sprawl and keeping open space intact. The most recent renewal in Rohnert Park, passed with 93 percent of the vote!
UGBs are more important than ever to ensure that we grow climate-healthy communities near schools, jobs and services and thereby reduce solo driving. The UGBs also make us safer from wildfires by keeping greenbelt buffers around our cities. We saw this first hand in Sonoma County last year when the Kincaide fire was stopped at the edge of the UGBs in Healdsburg and Town of Windsor.
Greenbelt Alliance urges community leaders, elected officials and the people of Solvang to help get the UGB initiative on the ballot this year to help ensure a climate healthy future.
Teri Shore
Greenbelt Alliance Regional Director
