Letters to the Editor: Dark Sky Week just around the corner; Urban growth boundary effort applauded

Dark Sky Week just around the corner

International Dark Sky Week is coming April 19-26. Sunrise, sunset and the night sky are a calming presence during these unsettled times. They can be enjoyed each night from your own apartment, yard or on a walk through your neighborhood.

You can establish a new activity for your family: star gazing using cell phone technology to help identify constellations. Here are some good apps recommended by Chuck McPartlin of the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit: Star Walk 2, SkyView, Sky Safari. Visit www.ouruniverseforkids.com/constellations/. Astronomy advice for beginners can be found at www.skyandtelescope.org

A high point during this special week will be the Lyrid meteor shower – the night of April 21 and into the early hours of April 22. It is the first major meteor shower since January and will bring 15-20 shooting stars per hour. It will be an unusually good year for viewing because of an almost moonless night.