Letters to the Editor: Efforts to open estuary within regulations

Efforts to open estuary within regulations
Ron Fink's email of Oct. 12 to the Lompoc City Council, in which he argues against both councilor Mosby and his actions to open the Surf Beach Estuary and Santa Ynez River to navigation, contains several misunderstandings and errors.
1) Surf Beach Estuary is part of the Santa Ynez River and is therefore classified as a "navigable waterway" by the Army Corp of Engineers. Both federal and state law hold that the public have a right of access to navigable waterways, even if they flow through private or government lands.
2) California State Harbors and Navigation Code, sections 660 & 131 clearly state that outright banning of boating on any stretch of water is not allowed and those who try to do so, are guilty of a misdemeanor.
3) Mr. Fink tried to tie the estuary into the Vandenberg State Marine Reserve in an effort to ban boating, but this argument fails too. A close look at the VSMR map shows that the landward edge of the VSMR is to the west of the Union Pacific trestle and thus, the estuary area in question to the east of the trestle, is quite outside of the VSMR boundaries.
My main point of this letter is to say that Councilman Mosby has been and is acting correctly as an appointed member of the Santa Barbara Parks Commission. His efforts to open the estuary to public navigation are correct and within all regulations.
I believe that the opening of the estuary to public use will be of real benefit to Lompoc citizens and it will also remove actual misdemeanor violations, imposed by the ruling banning navigation.
Philip Gallanders
Lompoc
