Every assault weapon owner warrants a red flag
Recent bipartisan gun control legislation signed by President Biden is being hailed as a win by both sides of the debate. It is a win for gun control advocates only if satisfied with something being better than nothing.
The National Rifle Association and most of its membership are breathing a sigh of relief, content with once again having thwarted efforts to ban or restrict ownership of weaponry used by mass murderers.
Age restrictions on assault rifle purchases and red flag laws attempting to identify potential mass murderers are essentially window dressing and will, in my opinion, have minimal impact on the frequency and virulence of mass murder events.
Not until we commit to a serious national effort to remove weapons capable of committing mass murder from the hands of all but the military, for which they were developed, and law enforcement, will mass killing events decline.
Military assault weapons and look-alike clones have no purpose and/or operational efficiency except for filling a target area with multiple high velocity bullets creating a killing zone in which survival becomes all but impossible.
Little operating skill, or even practice, is required. They are not, for obvious reasons, a weapon of choice for hunters or marksmen. Law enforcement does not recommend them for home or personal defense which begs the question; why are they purchased by civilians except for use against multiple human targets.
Foreign troops have not stepped foot on American soil since the War of 1812. We have in the National Guard a "well organized militia" as specified in the 2nd Amendment. Every owner of an assault style weapon is a potential mass murderer and, again in my opinion, warrants a red flag.
Robert Hoffman
Santa Maria
Missing Nipomo girl a wake-up call
Reading about the two individuals arrested in the case of the missing Nipomo girl, it's a wake-up call for parents and a warning to them and society about social media.
This is a classic case of human trafficking. In a way it echoes the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell case. A woman recruiting young girls for an older man.
There's plenty of blame to go around, including the young girl's relatives' and parents' negligence in monitoring the girl's online activity, Instagram, which should have an algorithm to detect this behavior and grooming of a minor, and yes, even the minor herself.
The minor may have been too terrified to seek help, but not having loving and responsible parents and relatives who should've instilled common sense handicapped her judgements.
Unfortunately this issue doesn't get the attention it deserves, swept under the rug for more political and sensational stories. After all, if it bleeds it leads. I'm happy that the Santa Maria Times made it a front page headline, and I hope that the newspaper covers it further. People need to know the outcome, and use it as an example to educate their children, and the public needs to know this is a huge problem for our country and that solutions exist. Namely, law and order needs to be enforced.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria
Biden continues to buy votes
When did the federal government or taxpayers become responsible for union pensions?
These people did not pay into social security, they allowed their union representatives to squander and abscond with their money with high salaries and we are expected to bail them out? No.
How in all that is right can this useless President promise to preserve union pensions with our money. Social security recipients who actually paid into the fund are the losers and where is that help. And of course, our mouthpiece of a Congressional representative Salud Carbajal says nothing.
Democrats re-elected a person with one goal, to do whatever the party tells him even though 95% of his constituents are getting shafted. You do not have to vote for everybody that has "D" attached to their party affiliation. That is blind voting without thought.
Where is the mainstream media one this? Where is the outrage from every elected person? None, is the answer because you keep electing Democrats who rubber stamp everything. Read up on Germany in the 30s. Hitler had the same approach and when he was done there was no Supreme Court, no legislature or oversight.
Where in the Constitution does it say that the federal government is responsible for private unions? It does not, and if the attorney general does nothing then you know we have lost our country and rights, and that is where the country is going.
Jeffrey Scott
Nipomo