Letters to the Editor: ExxonMobil temporary trucking permit is crucial; OK cannabis conditional use permit plan

These last few months have been filled with uncertainty as we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking ahead to the next year, it’s enough to give anyone anxiety.
The County is facing a deep, prolonged budget deficit and our communities will need every job and tax dollar available. That’s exactly why Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association supports approval of ExxonMobil’s permit for temporary trucking so they can restart operations at their Santa Ynez Unit facility and resume generating crucial funding for county services, including public safety.
The Santa Barbara County Chamber Coalition published a report on the economic impact of restoring SYU to full production and the findings are staggering – millions of dollars could be injected into the local economy. Restarting SYU could increase funding for the Fire Department by $1.07 million annually and for other public safety and local services by $1.8 million annually.
We’ve already felt the crunch and are concerned how budget cuts will impact public safety for the County. Reduced funding puts our ability to staff the county, maintain response times and protect all citizens in jeopardy. Looking ahead to looming budget and staff cuts, it is essential that the County approve this application to allow for temporary trucking because we need SYU to restart as soon as possible.
Additionally, Santa Barbara County laws and regulations governing oil production and transportation are among the strictest in the world. There is a long-established relationship between the county and this facility which has been permitted since 1988. The trucking permit, in line with its conditions, will help ensure the temporary trucking plan continues to meet that safety record and allow this facility to resume operation and be a local economic engine. Trucking will only operate until the new pipeline is built.
Restarting SYU will ultimately bring back essential jobs and tax dollars that Santa Barbara County desperately needs. Every year that passes we are losing millions of dollars in tax revenue and economic activity. We need to bring displaced families and their jobs back to help fuel Santa Barbara County’s recovery.
Neil Gowing, President
Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs' Association
OK cannabis conditional use permit plan
If you care about the Santa Ynez Valley’s future, please send an e-mail to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors before their June 2 hearing. Ask them to approve the county Planning Commission’s recommendations amending the cannabis land use ordinances.
1) Require Conditional Use Permits (CUPs) for cannabis cultivation and on-site processing activities on agriculturally designated lands.
2) Require Odor Abatement Plans for all cannabis cultivation and processing.
The amount of odor control required for a proposed cannabis activity would be determined based on site- and project-specific features and whether the decision-maker can make the findings for approval of the CUP.
WE Watch’s goal is to support coexistence where cannabis projects are compatible with existing land uses. When reviewing cannabis projects, current regulations do not give the Planning Commission or the Board of Supervisors the tools needed to protect nearby residences, tasting rooms, vineyards and other legacy agricultural crops. We risk losing existing agriculture and tourism if CUPs and Odor Abatement Plans for all cannabis cultivation and processing activities are not adopted.
For more CUP information: County Land Use & Development Code, Chapter 35.82.060 https://www.countyofsb.org/plndev/policy/LUDC.sbc
Nancy Emerson, President
WE Watch - Santa Ynez Valley
