Freezing grease and confusion
I am confused. The City of Santa Maria is running an ad asking me to freeze my bacon grease in a can and put it in the trash but the state mandates that the can must go into the recycle bin and the grease in the organic waste bin. I don't want issues with the trash police! No wonder some folks leave their garbage by the big dumpsters in front of Goodwill for the city to deal with.
Michael Taylor
Santa Maria
Make vegan part of your New Year's resolution
With Christmas and Hanukkah behind us, we look forward to the new year and New Year's resolutions: to step away from social media, lose some weight, and, perhaps, to go vegan. Yes, that.
A third of consumers report reducing consumption of animal foods. Hundreds of college campuses, schools, hospitals. and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Monday. Even fast-food chains like Chipotle, Burger King, Subway, and Taco Bell have rolled out plant-based options. Now McDonalds is hinting at a plant-based burger in 2022.
New plant-based companies, led by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, are creating healthy, eco-friendly, delicious plant-based meats, while meat industry giants Tyson Foods, Cargill, and Canada's Maple Leaf Foods have invested heavily in plant-based meat development.
According to the Good Food Institute, sales of plant-based foods that directly replace animal products have grown 27% in the past year to $7 billion. Sales of plant-based cheeses, butter, yogurts, and ice creams are exploding at a 50% growth rate and plant-based milks now account for 35% of the milk market.
A vegan New Year’s resolution requires no sweat or deprivation - just delicious, healthier options that are better for your health, the planet, and the animals.
Sedrick Mackenzie
Santa Maria
I have seen how tough, brave nurses are
Re “Nurse shortages in California reaching crisis point”; Coronavirus, Aug. 26, 2021
My lifelong dream has always been to become a nurse. It is a profession that I have always held the deepest admiration and envy for. When I learned I got into the nursing program at California State University San Marcos, I was beyond ecstatic. Everything finally seemed to fall into place. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Not only did I see how much of a need for nurses there was, but it showed me how incredibly tough and brave they are. However, it was also terrifying watching their everyday struggles on the news. Once I witnessed this firsthand in the clinical setting, I felt uneasy. For the first time, I began to question the career path I chose.
I have seen firsthand one medical-surgical nurse take on a 10-patient assignment on what was supposed to be her day off. Two other classmates and I did our best to assist her as much as we could. The nurse had a running list of assignments for us to complete and when finished, we would check them off. These included updating patient white boards, performing glucose checks, changing linens, bed baths and answering call lights. The reason for her having such a high patient assignment that day: her colleagues refused to get vaccinated and decided not to come to work, leaving her and two other nurses responsible for one floor of patients.
Although this was a tough day to see how overworked a nurse could be, I am grateful my classmates and I were able to help her. It reinforced the reasons why I want to be a nurse. I want to help, and I want to be someone’s “right-hand” in their time of need. It is daunting to think about what it will be like once I am in the real world and not having the cushion of nursing school, but it is a challenge I am willing to take on and see through.
Melissa Canales
San Diego
