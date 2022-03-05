Hanford political drama thrives again
Thanks to a recent push by a council member it seems like the Hanford City Council will reorganize and get a new mayor only two months after they approved Diane Sharp as Mayor.
I live in the current mayor's district and have been very critical of some votes she has made as a city council member. But as Mayor she has done a fantastic job. She has never cut off citizens during public comment that I have seen.
The city council member making this push makes claims over the phone that cannot be proven. He states actions by the Mayor in closed session that can't be verified. He also gave false information about the rules set for a recent special meeting saying they agreed to 3-minute public comment time but when he texted me, it states the city council agreed to let the Mayor set the time. The City Council agreed to it!
If the Mayor was so bad at the special meeting why didn't the council make a statement on the mic and walk out. The only council member who voted in favor of Francisco Ramirez was at the special meeting front and center. I didn't see any or hear any objections from her at the time. The whole special meeting was a joke. How can you have a public comment session before a presentation is made? Why would citizens need three minutes on one topic that they haven't been given facts about?
This push for reorganization is to benefit Francisco Ramirez and Amanda Saltray. Also, in the end, this push is to get Kalish Morrow appointed as Mayor. Don't let the members of Kings County Libertarians Amanda Saltray and Francisco Ramirez ruin the council.
I would love to know who voted to appoint Diane Sharp as Mayor in January and have changed their minds after just two months.
Chad Draxler
Hanford
Biden foreign policy failure
This president is a walking, almost-able-to-talk train wreck and blames everything on everybody but himself. I will probably get heck like Lauren Boebert did and have what was actually said turned around by the liberal media — take note Whoopi. Whoopi you are not smart in the world of politics. Maybe you should stick to acting and comedy. But on the other hand, you do give us comedy with your ignorant comments on the View, but I digress.
I deplore the invasion of Ukraine, but is not the reason Putin invaded Ukraine because of bad US foreign policies? The US almost went to war in 1962 over Russian missiles in Cuba, and we expect Russia to roll over when we might let Ukraine join NATO. NATO arms Ukraine to the teeth and it’s only a 755 km missile flight to Moscow, plus the Article 5 support.
Should we not have just told Russia months ago that the Ukraine question on entering NATO is still under discussion and we will get back to you? Could this also be the “golden bridge” to Putin to pull back?
If you prod a wounded bear they tend to just get mean and attack until they die and take as many people as they can with them.
Jeffrey Scott
Nipomo
Stop the world, I want to get off
I remember seeing 2001 A Space Odyssey for the first time. It was 1968 and the world was falling apart, so this movie offered some optimism. It seemed that in a mere 30 years, human beings would make improvements in medicine, conquer space travel, end war, and we would have a much more peaceful world.
Since Sept. 11, 2001, America and the world have fallen apart. From the bombing of the Twin Towers, to the wars that followed in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya. Add to that the wars that are still going on, Syria and Yemen.
Starting in 2008 our economy crashed, we had four years recovering, with thousands of people losing their homes and jobs.
Next in 2016, we had a very disruptive President for four years. Like him or hate him, for good or bad, he made the world nuts, and he continues even out of office.
Along comes COVID-19 in 2020. So far almost a million people died in the USA, and about 6 million people died worldwide. And it's not over yet, we are still living and dying with it.
To add insult to injury, last week Russia invaded and started a war for no apparent reason in Ukraine.
I am so naive, I believed a fairy tale, yet how could one movie be so wrong? The first 20 years of the 21st Century have been dreadful, anything that could go wrong, has. Drug use and alcohol consumption are on the rise, but coping with unhappiness, unrest and death is depressing. I use food to cope and it shows, I gained 40 pounds since 9/11.
I don't know how many years I've got left, but please God make some improvements on the next 20.
The title of a 1960 movie says it all, "Its a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World."
Cary De Grosa
Orcutt
Water laws not cause of changing weather
Re “Byzantine water laws will leave Californians high and dry”; Commentary, Feb. 24, 2022.
I disagree with the commentary suggesting that layering more bureaucracy on top of California’s already-complex water laws will fix our water problems.
Water laws are not the cause of California’s changing weather patterns, and legal wrangling will not alter what scientists tell us will be continuing boom-and-bust water cycles. Government entities already have significant power to alter water rights in emergency situations.
What we must focus on is how to increase our water supply and adjust to our new hydrology. Both federal and state legislation passed last year allocated resources for exactly the types of projects that can make a difference – storage for surface and groundwater, habitat restoration, repairs to existing conveyance and more.
Now is the time to move ahead quickly and get these projects in place, not to get sidetracked by issues that will not add one drop of water to our supply and only cause legal issues and bureaucracy.
Mark McKean
Riverdale